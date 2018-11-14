TheWolverine.com

Zach Charbonnet has been stuffing the stat sheet all year. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school football is in full playoff mode and some Michigan commits are still marching toward a state title. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara helped Damonte Ranch pick up a 34-7 win over McQueen in the second round of the 4A Northern Region Nevada state playoffs. He went 16-of-24 passing (66.7 percent) for 185 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 14 yards. Note: McNamara now holds the Nevada state record for career touchdown passes with 145. Season Totals: McNamara is 145-of-232 passing (62.5 percent) for 2,395 yards and 34 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Team Record: 12-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 237 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Running Back

Last Game: Baldwin and Broad Run defeated Edison 57-24 in the Group 5A Virginia state playoffs last week. Baldwin carried the ball 12 times for 103 yards and two scores in the win. Season Stats: On the year, Baldwin has carried the ball 122 times for 803 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and has scored eight touchdowns. Team Record: 10-0. Broad Run is the No. 8 team in Virginia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian defeated Junipero Serra Catholic 35-34 last week in the second round of the CIF Division I Southern Section California state playoffs. Charbonnet carried the ball 29 times for 221 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also had two catches for 18 yards. Season Totals: Charbonnet has played in 10 of Oaks Christian's 12 games and has 1,704 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 199 totes, averaging more than 170 rushing yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. He also has 16 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 12-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 8 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 13 according to USA Today.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate beat Evangelical Christian 35-14 in the second round of the Division II Class AA Tennessee state playoffs. Gray carried the ball 36 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Notes: Lausanne has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 38 in a row. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 210 times for 2,363 yards (11.3 yards per carry) and 39 scores. He has also brought in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 11-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 12 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom were off last week due to the wildfires in California. Season Totals: Jackson has 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 57 catches for 1,088 yards and 11 scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, plus 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 7-3. Freedom is the No. 97 school in California per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Season Totals: Through eight games, Branham was 61-of-118 passing (51.7 percent) for 968 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. He had carried the ball 58 times for 272 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and another four scores, and also had two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: Northland finished 8-2.



Last Game: Kent and St. Edward defeated Euclid, 56-35, last week in the second round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Complete stats were not available but Kent had at least one 36-yard touchdown catch. Season Totals: Kent has 39 receptions for 599 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 8-4. St. Edward is ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 28 nationally by MaxPreps.

Garrett Dzuro’s pass to Quintel Kent over the defender is good for Dzuro’s second TD pass of the night, but Kent’s first TD reception: pic.twitter.com/9SfCMPNqby — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) November 10, 2018

Tight End

Season Totals: All finished the year with 30 receptions for 465 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

Team Record: Fairfield finished 7-4.



Last Game: The younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson and his squad fell to Brentwood Christian 27-21 in overtime last week. Patterson had 11 catches for 118 yards and a score in the loss. Season Totals: Patterson has 37 receptions for 465 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: 2-7-1. San Antonio Christian's season is now over.

Offensive Line

Team Record: Paw Paw finished 8-2.



Team Record: Moeller finished 6-5.



Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 38-6 win over South Forsyth last week in the first round of the 7A Georgia state playoffs. Team Record: 9-2. Grayson is now the No. 5 team in the state and No. 75 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Garfield Heights, 41-7, in Region 5 of the Ohio Division II state playoffs last week. Team Record: 12-0. Hoban is the No. 5 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 40 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists Hoban No. 12 in the nation.

Last Game: New Canaan defeated Ludlowe 41-7 last week. Team Record: 7-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 9 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian defeated North Murray 49-17 last week in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs. Hinton recorded three tackles in the game. Season Totals: Through 11 games, Hinton has tallied 50 stops (26 solo) with 6.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 9-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 45 team in the state. The team has dropped two games by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage defeated Calvary Christian Academy, 42-14, last week in the 3A Florida state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Morris has recorded 79 tackles, including 21 for loss and two sacks. He also caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 8-3.

Last Game: Northmont was defeated by Pickerington Central in the second round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs by a score of 33-7 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but he has recorded 25 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, during limited action. Team Record: 10-2. Northmont's season is now over.

Season Totals: During the first seven games of the season, Ojabo notched 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight more tackles for loss, and also recovered a fumble that he returned 40 yards for a score.

Team Record: 5-3. Blair Academy finished 5-3.

Season Totals: On the year, Smith posted 73 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss with two sacks, and has recorded two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 24 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown.

Team Record: East Kentwood finished 9-2.

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 13-10 win over West Bloomfield last week in the third round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Woods has 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass breakup. He's added two catches for 80 yards and a score, and has a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 11-0. Belleville is considered the No. 3 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More lost to Cheshire Academy 17-0 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through the first five games, Thomas had 44 tackles, including 15 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 5-2. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 11 program in the state.

Last Game: Wheeler and West Bloomfield battled against Belleville last week and lost 13-10 in the third round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler has 116 tackles, including 14 for loss and three sacks. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two. Team Record: 9-3. West Bloomfield's season is now over.

Cornerback

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 13-10 win over West Bloomfield last week in the third round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Stats were not available.

Season Totals: Seldon has recorded 21 tackles, including one for loss, and added four interceptions and seven pass breakups. Team Record: 11-0. Belleville is considered the No. 3 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Season Totals: Turner recorded 17 tackles, including three for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Team Record: 7-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 4 squad in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 4 team in the nation. IMG's season is now over.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. picked up a 27-8 win over Del City last week in the first round of the Class 6A-II Oklahoma state playoffs last week. Hill recorded five tackles in the win and also had a 56-yard catch for a touchdown. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 95 tackles (67 solo, 28 assists), including 10 for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown and broken up five passes. Team Record: 8-3. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 9 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. John's College High lost to Gonzaga 24-14 last week. Stats were not available. Team Record: 9-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 2 team in Maryland and the No. 15 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 21 team in the nation. St. John's College High's season is now over.

Season Totals: On the year, Velazquez made 76 tackles, including 20 for loss and two sacks, and forced six fumbles. He also ran the ball 160 times for 917 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: St. Francis DeSales finished the year at 5-5.

Athlete

Season Totals: Through seven games, Johnson was 57-of-110 passing (51.8 percent) for 881 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 73 times for 425 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and five more scores, with five receptions for 102 yards and an additional touchdown.

Team Record: 4-7. Martin County's season is now over.