Cornell Wheeler racked up 12 tackles in a big win over Oak Park last week. Brandon Brown

High school football is in full swing, and every Michigan commit is now playing. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara helped Damonte Ranch pick up a 70-7 win over Carson. He went 13-of-20 passing (65.0 percent) for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Season Totals: McNamara is 87-of-150 passing (58.0 percent) for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Team Record: 7-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 2 in Nevada and No. 175 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian defeated St. Bonaventure 44-0 last week, but Charbonnet did not play. Season Totals: Through six games, Charbonnet had 918 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 93 totes, averaging more than 150 rushing yards per game and 9.8 yards per attempt. He also had 14 tackles, one interception (which he returned 31 yards), two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 8-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 21 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 13 according to USA Today.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate beat Northpoint Christian 49-13. Gray carried the ball 17 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Notes: Lausanne has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 34 in a row, which surpassed Memphis University School’s 28-game stretch. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 135 times for 1,507 yards (11.2 yards per carry) and 25 scores. He has also brought in three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 7-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 12 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps.

Touchdown Number 3️⃣ 🤔 it’s not even half time yet 🤷🏽‍♀️ Just doing it for the Kids ❤️🏈 @ericdgray1 LINK IN MY BIO for pledges #AG2G #BLJ #HistoryInTheMaking pic.twitter.com/DJqrM2XtZO — Erica Gray (@_quillig) October 13, 2018

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom were off last week. Season Totals: Jackson has 36 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 46 catches for 686 yards and six scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, plus 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 12 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 5-3. Freedom is the No. 88 school in California per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Last Game: Branham and Northland picked up their sixth win of the season with a 48-7 victory over Ponitz Career Tech. He threw five passes and completed one of them for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball five times for four yards. Northland was up 43-7 at the half, and Branham barely saw the field because of it. Notes: Northland has now strung together six wins in a row after opening the season 0-2. Season Totals: Branham is 51-of-101 passing (50.5 percent) for 778 yards with 10 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has carried the ball 49 times for 272 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and another four scores. He also has two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: 6-2.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward picked up a big 38-7 win over St. Joseph's (Ottawa) last week. Complete stats were not available but Kent had at least a 42-yard touchdown catch in the win. Season Totals: Through six games, Kent had 32 receptions for 487 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and six touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 5-2. Despite the slow start, St. Edward is ranked No. 9 in the state and No. 115 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 3 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

EAGLES TOUCHDOWN!! GARRETT DZURO’S SCREEN PASS BY QUINTEL KENT WAS RUN 42 YARDS INTO THE ENDZONE! Game now 21-0 after PAT by Grant Saringer, with 1:15 left in the first quarter. — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) October 12, 2018

Tight End

Last Game: All and his squad posted a 41-10 victory over Oak Hills. The four-star tight end had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the win. Season Totals: All has 18 receptions for 282 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and three touchdowns through eight games. Team Record: 7-1. Fairfield is considered the No. 12 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: The younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson and his squad lost 36-26 to Hyde Park last week. Patterson had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Season Totals: Through six games, Patterson has 25 receptions for 340 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Team Record: 1-4-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw defeated Plainwell, 31-12, last Friday. Team Record: 6-2.

Last Game: Moeller fell to another big-time program from the state of Ohio in St. Ignatius, 32-7 on Friday. Team Record: 6-2. Moeller is considered the No. 22 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 41-14 win over Archer last week. Team Record: 5-2. Grayson is now the No. 2 team in the state and No. 24 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. Grayson has fallen out of the USA Today's top 25.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Padua Franciscan, 63-8. Team Record: 8-0. Hoban is the No. 2 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 43 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 16 in the nation.

Last Game: New Canaan was off last week. Team Record: 3-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian won 38-0 over Lumpkin County. Hinton recorded three tackles in the win. Season Totals: Through eight games, Hinton has tallied 40 stops (20 solo) with 5.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 6-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 51 team in the state. The team has dropped two games by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage has now lost back to back games after falling to Bishop Verot last week by a score of 5-3. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through the first six games, Morris had recorded 54 tackles, including 16 for loss and a sack. He also caused a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 5-2. MaxPreps lists the team No. 92 in Florida.

Last Game: Northmont defeated Centerville, 35-20, last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but has recorded at least 19 tackles, including four for loss and a sack during limited action. Team Record: 7-1. Northmont is considered the No. 11 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Blair Academy technically picked up a win last week but only after the scheduled opponent had to forfeit. Season Totals: During the first four games of the season, Ojabo notched 16 tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss. Team Record: 3-2.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood notched a 48-3 victory over Hudsonville. The big defensive lineman recorded five tackles, four quarterback pressure and two knockdowns in the blowout. Season Totals: On the year, Smith has 51 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 19 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 7-1. East Kentwood is considered the No. 6 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: West Aurora recorded a 51-0 victory over Aurora East. Warren recorded four tackles in the game as well as half a sack. Season Totals: Warren has played in just five of West Aurora's eight games and has totaled 15 tackles with two sacks over that stretch. Team Record: 7-1. West Aurora is listed as the No. 88 team in the state by MaxPreps.

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 56-6 win over Franklin last week. Woods recorded five tackles, including two for loss in the win. Season Totals: Through the first eight games, Woods recorded 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. He also recorded two catches for 80 yards and a score. He also has a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 8-0. Belleville is considered the No. 5 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More picked up a 29-14 win over Worcester Academy last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through the first two games, Thomas had 21 tackles, including 10 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 2-1. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 38 program in the state.

Last Game: Wheeler and West Bloomfield battled against Oak Park last week and won 21-21. Wheeler had 12 tackles including two for loss in the win. Team Record: 6-2. MaxPreps lists West Bloomfield as the No. 11 program in the state.

Cornerback

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 56-6 win over Franklin last week. Seldon recorded two tackles in the win and also picked off another pass. Season Totals: Through the first eight games of the season, Seldon has recorded 15 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups. Team Record: 8-0. Belleville is considered the No. 5 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: IMG Academy pounded Superior Collegiate 49-0 last week. Turner recorded three tackles including one for loss in the game. He also broke up a pass, caused and recovered a fumble, which he returned for a touchdown. Season Totals: Turner has recorded nine tackles, including two for loss, three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first six games. Team Record: 5-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 4 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 3 team in the country.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. picked up a 20-3 win over Sapulpa last week. Hill had seven tackle and a pass breakup in the win. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 73 tackles (48 solo, 25 assists), including nine for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles and a pass breakup on the year. Team Record: 4-3. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 7 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. John's College High picked up a big 31-10 win over Our Lady of Good Counsel. Stats were not available. Team Record: 7-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 2 team in Maryland and the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 5 team in the nation.

Last Game: St. Francis DeSales fell 21-14 to Bishop Hartley last week. Stats weren't available. Season Totals: Through the first seven games, Velazquez had made 56 tackles, including 15 for loss and a sack, and forced six fumbles on the season. He also carried the ball 88 times for 607 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and nine scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: 5-3. St. Francis DeSales is considered the No. 75 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Athlete