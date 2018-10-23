Four-star running back Zach Charbonnet was back from injury and stuffed the stat sheet. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school football is in full swing, and every Michigan commit is now playing. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara helped Damonte Ranch pick up a 71-14 win over Douglas. He went 8-of-14 passing (57.1 percent) for 205 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 41 yards. Season Totals: McNamara is 95-of-164 passing (57.9percent) for 1,616 yards and 21 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Team Record: 9-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 188 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian defeated Calabasas 21-13 last week. Charbonnet carried the ball 27 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a catch for six yards. Season Totals: Charbonnet has played in seven of Oaks Christian's nine game and has 1,173 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 120 totes, averaging more than 165 rushing yards per game and 9.8 yards per attempt. He also has 14 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 9-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 19 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 13 according to USA Today.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate beat University School of Jackson 41-14. Gray carried the ball 18 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He also had a catch for nine yards. Notes: Lausanne has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 35 in a row. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 153 times for 1,713 yards (11.2 yards per carry) and 29 scores. He has also brought in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 8-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 12 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom defeated Heritage 49-7 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through eight games, Jackson had 36 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 46 catches for 686 yards and six scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, plus 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 12 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 6-3. Freedom is the No. 88 school in California per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Last Game: Branham and Northland picked up their sevent win of the season with a 14-0 victory over East. Branham went 10-of-17 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also carried the ball nine times but finished with zero yards due to taking a few sacks. Notes: Northland has now strung together seven wins in a row after opening the season 0-2. Season Totals: Branham is 61-of-118 passing (51.7 percent) for 968 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has carried the ball 58 times for 272 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and another four scores. He also has two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: 7-2.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward picked up a big 29-22 win over Archbishop Moeller last week. Kent had four catches for 47 yards including the game-winning score from 39 yards out. Season Totals: Through nine games, Kent has 39 receptions for 599 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 6-3. Despite the slow start, St. Edward is ranked No. 9 in the state and No. 115 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 3 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

Tight End

Last Game: All and his squad fell to Ohio power Colerain 55-27. The four-star tight end had two catches for 43 yards in the loss. Season Totals: All has 20 receptions for 325 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and three touchdowns through nine games. Team Record: 7-2. Fairfield is considered the No. 14 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: The younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson and his squad lost 28-0 to Holy Cross last week. Patterson had just one catch for 22 yards in the loss. Season Totals: Through seven games, Patterson has 26 receptions for 362 yards (13.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Team Record: 1-5-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw defeated Dowagia, 3-0, last Friday. Team Record: 7-2.

Last Game: Moeller fell to another big-time program from the state of Ohio in St. Edward, 29-22 on Friday. Team Record: 6-3. Moeller is considered the No. 23 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 57-14 win over Newton last week. Team Record: 6-2. Grayson is now the No. 3 team in the state and No. 25 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. Grayson has fallen out of the USA Today's top 25.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Walsh Jesuit, 51-6. Team Record: 9-0. Hoban is the No. 4 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 48 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 17 in the nation.

Last Game: New Canaan defeated Trinity Catholic 49-7 last week. Team Record: 4-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 14 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian won 45-7 over Cherokee Bluff. Hinton recorded four tackles in the win. Season Totals: Through nine games, Hinton has tallied 44 stops (22 solo) with 5.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 7-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 55 team in the state. The team has dropped two games by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage has now lost three games in a row after falling to Glades Central last week by a score of 34-16. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through the first seven games, Morris had recorded 64 tackles, including 18 for loss and a sack. He also caused a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Northmont defeated Springboro, 38-21, last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but has recorded 22 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, during limited action. Team Record: 8-1. Northmont is considered the No. 12 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Blair Academy defeated Hill School 10-0 last week. Ojabo had nine tackles including 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. He was described as a "monster" in the game. Season Totals: During the first six games of the season, Ojabo notched 25 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. Team Record: 4-2. Blair Academy is considered the No. 10 team in the state of New Jersey.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood notched a 28-17 victory over Rockford. The big defensive lineman recorded 14 tackles, caused a fumble and pressured the quarterback three times. Season Totals: On the year, Smith has 65 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and has recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 22 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 8-1. East Kentwood is considered the No. 6 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: West Aurora recorded a 48-10 victory over South Elgin. Warren recorded eight tackles in the game as well as a sack. Season Totals: Warren has played in just six of West Aurora's nine games and has totaled 23 tackles with three sacks over that stretch. Team Record: 8-1. West Aurora is listed as the No. 83 team in the state by MaxPreps.

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 32-17 win over Brighton last week. Woods had five tackles including two for loss and a sack. Season Totals: Woods has 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass breakup. He also added two catches for 80 yards and a score. He also has a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 9-0. Belleville is considered the No. 4 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More lost 55-0 to St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) last week. Thomas had 12 tackles including two for loss in a losing effort. Season Totals: Through the first four games, Thomas has 41 tackles, including 13 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 2-2. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 12 program in the state.

Last Game: Wheeler and West Bloomfield battled against St. Mary Prep last week and won 13-10. Wheeler had 11 tackles, including two for loss. Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler has 97 tackles including 10 for loss and three sacks. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two. Team Record: 7-2. MaxPreps lists West Bloomfield as the No. 8 program in the state.

Cornerback

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 32-17 win over Brighton last week. Seldons had four tackles including one for loss and a pass breakup. Season Totals: Seldon has recorded 19 tackles, including one for loss, four interceptions and six pass breakups. Team Record: 9-0. Belleville is considered the No. 4 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: IMG Academy pounded Middletown 52-7 last week. Turner recorded one tackle in the win. Season Totals: Turner has recorded 10 tackles, including two for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first six games. Team Record: 6-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 4 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 3 team in the nation.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. picked up a 47-26 win over Muskogee last week. Hill had five tackles a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the win. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 78 tackles (52 solo, 26 assists), including nine for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and broken up two passes. Team Record: 5-3. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 9 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. John's College High was off last week. Team Record: 7-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 2 team in Maryland and the No. 5 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 5 team in the nation.

Last Game: St. Francis DeSales fell 28-14 to Winton Woods last week. Velazquez carried the ball 24 times for 75 yards (3.1 yards per carry). On defense he racked up five tackles including two for loss. Season Totals: Through the first seven games, Velazquez had made 61 tackles, including 17 for loss and a sack, and forced six fumbles. He also carried the ball 134 times for 769 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 11 scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: 5-4. St. Francis DeSales is considered the No. 72 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Athlete