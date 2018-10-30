Giles Jackson had a massive game last week. Giles Jackson

High school football is in full swing, and every Michigan commit is now playing. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron.

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara helped Damonte Ranch pick up a 55-0 win over Galena. He went 19-of-22 passing (86.4 percent) for 305 yards and seven touchdowns. Note: McNamara now holds the Nevada state record for touchdown passes with 139. Season Totals: McNamara is 114-of-186 passing (61.3 percent) for 1,921 yards and 28 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Team Record: 10-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 216 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Boom. The record breaker is a 5-yard shovel pass to Derrick Knoblock. Nobody in Nevada high school football history has thrown more touchdown passes than Cade McNamara! pic.twitter.com/iVqrZwbQms — Mike Stefansson (@MikeStefansson) October 26, 2018

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian defeated Westlake 13-7 last week. Charbonnet carried the ball 27 times for 167 yards in the win. He also had two catches for six yards. Season Totals: Charbonnet has played in eight of Oaks Christian's 10 game and has 1,340 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 147 totes, averaging more than 165 rushing yards per game and 9.1 yards per attempt. He also has 14 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 10-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 19 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 12 according to USA Today.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate beat University School of Jackson 41-14. Gray carried the ball just six times for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Notes: Lausanne has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 36 in a row. Both Jim and Jay Harbaugh stopped by to see Gray last week. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 159 times for 1,913 yards (12.0 yards per carry) and 33 scores. He has also brought in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 9-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 14 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom defeated Deer Valley 55-30 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Jackson has 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 50 catches for 852 yards and eight scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, plus 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 12 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 7-3. Freedom is the No. 83 school in California per MaxPreps.

Freedom's (CA) @gilesjackson__ put on a show.. again.. this past weekend!



The 2019 Michigan commit went off for nearly 300 yards and 3 TD's. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BGpe2d0Bqe — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) October 29, 2018

Wide Receiver

Last Game: Branham and Northland picked up their eighth win of the season with a 7-0 victory over Beechcroft. Stats were not available. Notes: Northland has now strung together eight wins in a row after opening the season 0-2. Season Totals: Branham is 61-of-118 passing (51.7 percent) for 968 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has carried the ball 58 times for 272 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and another four scores. He also has two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: 8-2.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward fell to St. Ignatius, 21-7 last week. Kent was targeted six times but did not record a catch. He did hold receivers he defended to zero catches in the game, though. Note: Kent and St. Edward will play St. Ignatius again this week in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Season Totals: Through nine games, Kent has 39 receptions for 599 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 6-4. St. Edward is ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 89 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 3 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

Tight End

Last Game: All and his squad fell to Ohio power Mason 24-21. The four-star tight end had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Season Totals: All has 23 receptions for 368 yards (16 yards per catch) and four touchdowns through 10 games. Team Record: 7-3. Fairfield is considered the No. 18 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: The younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson and his squad lost 28-13 to St. Joseph Academy last week. Patterson had four catches for 48 yards and did a lot of blocking out of the backfield as a fullback. Season Totals: Through eight games, Patterson has 30 receptions for 408 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Team Record: 1-6-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw defeated Three Rivers, 14-7, last Friday in the first round of the Division 4 Michigan state playoffs. Team Record: 8-2.

Last Game: Moeller fell to another big-time program from the state of Ohio in Winton Woods, 21-17 on Friday. Team Record: 6-4. Moeller is considered the No. 25 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 49-3 win over Rockdale County last week. Team Record: 8-2. Grayson is now the No. 3 team in the state and No. 26 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 31-0. Team Record: 10-0. Hoban is the No. 4 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 37 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 16 in the nation.

Last Game: New Canaan defeated Pascack Valley 42-7 last week. Team Record: 5-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian was off last week. Season Totals: Through nine games, Hinton has tallied 44 stops (22 solo) with 5.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 7-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 55 team in the state. The team has dropped two games by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage got back to their winning ways defeating Key West 20-0 last week. Morris had nine tackles in the game. Season Totals: Morris has recorded 79 tackles, including 21 for loss and two sacks. He also caused two fumbles, recovered fumble two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 6-3.

Last Game: Northmont defeated Miamisburg, 21-6, last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but has recorded 22 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, during limited action. Team Record: 9-1. Northmont is considered the No. 8 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Blair Academy defeated Lawrenceville School 33-12 last week. Ojabo had eight tackles in the game and also recovered a fumble which he returned 40 yards for a touchdown. Season Totals: During the first seven games of the season, Ojabo notched 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss and also recovered a fumble that he returned 40 yards for a score. Team Record: 5-2.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood notched a 31-28 victory over Brighton. The big defensive lineman recorded eight tackles and pressured the quarterback two times. Note: Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison was in the house for Smith and East Kentwood's first round playoff win. Season Totals: On the year, Smith has 73 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and has recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 24 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 9-1. East Kentwood is considered the No. 7 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: West Aurora recorded a 28-20 victory over South Elgin. Warren recorded seven tackles in the game as well as half a sack. Season Totals: Warren has played in just seven of West Aurora's 10 games and has totaled 30 tackles with three and a half sacks over that stretch. Team Record: 9-1. West Aurora is listed as the No. 83 team in the state by MaxPreps.

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 28-7 win over Deerborn last week. Woods had five tackles including three for loss and a sack. Season Totals: Woods has 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass breakup. He also added two catches for 80 yards and a score. He also has a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 10-0. Belleville is considered the No. 4 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More beat Canada Prep Football Academy 34-0 last week. Complete stats were not available but Thomas did return a punt for a touchdown in the win. Season Totals: Through the first four games, Thomas has 41 tackles, including 13 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 3-2. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 35 program in the state.

Last Game: Wheeler and West Bloomfield battled against Plymouth last week and won 49-14. Wheeler had seven tackles, including one for loss. Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler has 104 tackles including 11 for loss and three sacks. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two. Team Record: 8-2. MaxPreps lists West Bloomfield as the No. 9 program in the state.

Cornerback

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 28-7 win over Deerborn last week. Seldon played just four plays against a weaker opponent as he gets rested and healthy for the playoff run. Season Totals: Seldon has recorded 19 tackles, including one for loss, four interceptions and six pass breakups. Team Record: 10-0. Belleville is considered the No. 4 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: IMG Academy was off last week. Season Totals: Turner has recorded 10 tackles, including two for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first six games. Team Record: 6-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 4 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 4 team in the nation.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. picked up a 27-7 win over Ponca City last week. Hill recorded 10 tackles and broke up three passes. He also picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown. Note: Hill actually had another interception but took a very hard hit and lost it on the way down. On the play he took a helmet to the chin/mouth and chipped his tooth off. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 88 tackles (60 solo, 28 assists), including nine for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown and broke up five passes. Team Record: 6-3. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 13 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. John's College High defeated DeMatha 13-7 last week. Stats were not available. Team Record: 8-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 2 team in Maryland and the No. 7 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 5 team in the nation.

Last Game: St. Francis DeSales fell 21-14 to Bishop Watterson last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through the first seven games, Velazquez had made 61 tackles, including 17 for loss and a sack, and forced six fumbles. He also carried the ball 134 times for 769 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 11 scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: 5-5. St. Francis DeSales' season is over as they missed the playoffs.

Athlete