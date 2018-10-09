Cade McNamara continues to be efficient and effective for Damonte Ranch. 18 Stripes

High school football is in full swing, and every Michigan commit is now playing. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara helped Damonte Ranch pick up a 69-7 win over Wooster. McNamara went 10-of-12 passing (83.3 percent) for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Season Totals: McNamara is 74-of-130 passing (56.9 percent) for 1,131 yards and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Team Record: 6-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 3 in Nevada and No. 174 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian defeated Newbury Park 55-0 last week but Charbonnet did not play. Season Totals: Through six games, Charbonnet had 918 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 93 totes, averaging more than 150 rushing yards per game and 9.8 yards per attempt. He also had 14 tackles, one interception (which he returned 31 yards), two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 7-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 15 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and USA Today.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate were off last week. Notes: Lausanne has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 33 in a row, which surpassed Memphis University School’s 28-game stretch. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 118 times for 1,328 yards (11.3 yards per carry) and 21 scores. He has also brought in three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 6-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 11 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom fell to Pittsburg by a score of 54-20. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through seven games, Jackson had 26 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 35 catches for 580 yards and six scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, plus 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 12 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 5-3. Freedom is the No. 84 school in California per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Last Game: Branham and Northland picked up their fifth win of the season with a 60-0 victory over Linden-McKinley. Branham threw five passes and completed two of them for 58 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also carried the ball once for 19 yards. Northland was up 53-0 at the half and Branham barely saw the field because of it. Notes: Northland has now strung together five wins in a row after opening the season 0-2. Season Totals: Branham is 50-of-96 passing (52.1 percent) for 767 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He has carried the ball 44 times for 268 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and another four scores. He also has two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: 5-2.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward picked up a big 39-14 win over Cathedral (Indianapolis) last week. Kent caught three passes for 88 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown. He also played a little cornerback during the contest for the first time this season. Season Totals: Through six games, Kent has 32 receptions for 487 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and six touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 4-2. Despite the slow start, St. Edward is ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 94 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 3 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

EAGLES TURNOVER ON DOWNS. Quintel Kent reads the fake field goal and tackles the thrower, Eagles ball on their 9. 7:11 left in the first quarter, game is scoreless. — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) October 6, 2018

EAGLES TOUCHDOWN!! GARRETT DZURO’S 55 YARD PASS TO QUINTEL KENT IS GOOD FOR A TD. Score now 13-7 Eagles after Gianluca Russo PAT, 5:59 left in the half. — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) October 6, 2018

Tight End

Last Game: All and his squad posted a 40-7 victory over Sycamore. The four-star tight end did not record a stat in the win. Season Totals: All has 16 receptions for 235 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns through seven games. Team Record: 6-1. Fairfield is considered the No. 17 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: The younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson and his squad finally grabbed a W with a 41-19 win over Geneva. Patterson had two catches for 84 yards and a touchdown and also recorded two tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss on defense. Season Totals: Through five games, Patterson has 20 receptions for 282 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Team Record: 1-3-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw defeated Allegan, 60-8, last Friday. Team Record: 5-2.

Last Game: Moeller defeated another big-time program from the state of Ohio in Elder, 24-21 on Friday. Team Record: 6-1. Moeller is considered the No. 9 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 59-3 win over Shiloh last week. Team Record: 4-2. Grayson is now the No. 6 team in the state and No. 45 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. Grayson has fallen out of the USA Today's top 25.

Who says big men can’t be shifty🧐#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VCSI4emzHk — T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) October 5, 2018

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll after defeating Lake Catholic, 52-3. Team Record: 7-0. Hoban is the No. 3 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 47 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 20 in the nation.

Last Game: New Canaan fell 42-14 to Greenwich last week. Team Record: 3-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 13 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian won 23-20 over Dawson County. Hinton recorded nine tackles, including one for loss in the win. Season Totals: Through seven games, Hinton has tallied 37.5 stops (18 solo) with 5.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 5-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 43 team in the state. The team has dropped two games by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage fell for the first time in 2018 at the hands of University, 50-14. Morris racked up eight tackles, including one for loss. Season Totals: Through the first six games, Morris has recorded 54 tackles, including 16 for loss and a sack. He also caused a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 6-0. MaxPreps lists the team No. 66 in Florida.

Last Game: Northmont defeated Springfield, 25-7, last week. Newburg recorded five tackles including two for loss and a sack. Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle but has recorded 19 tackles, including four for loss and a sack during limited action. Team Record: 6-1. Northmont is considered the No. 11 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Blair Academy is now 2-2 after a 26-6 loss against Hun. Stats were not available. Season Totals: During the first two games of the season, Ojabo notched 11 tackles, four sacks and three tackles for loss. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood notched a 47-6 victory over Holland. The big defensive lineman recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Season Totals: On the year, Smith has 46 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 15 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 6-1. East Kentwood is considered the No. 8 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: West Aurora recorded a 45-0 victory over Elgin. Warren did not play in the game. Season Totals: Warren has played in just four of West Aurora's seven games and has totaled 11 tackles with 1.5 sacks over that stretch. Team Record: 6-1. West Aurora is listed as the No. 95 team in the state by MaxPreps.

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 46-0 win over Stevenson last week. Woods recorded three tackles including two for loss and actually played some quarterback in the game. He carried the ball five times for 34 yards and a score from under center. Note: Belleville dominated the game and held Stevenson to just 33 total plays on offense. Season Totals: Through the first six games, Woods recorded 29 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. He also recorded two catches for 80 yards and a score. He also has a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 7-0. Belleville is considered the No. 6 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More were off last week. Season Totals: On the year, Thomas has 21 tackles, including 10 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 1-1. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 15 program in the state.

Last Game: Wheeler and West Bloomfield unexpectedly dropped a game against Southfield Arts & Tech, 37-35 last week. Stats were not available. Team Record: 5-2. MaxPreps lists West Bloomfield as the No. 13 program in the state.

Cornerback

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 46-0 win over Stevenson last week. Seldon didn't see hardly any action through the air but did record two tackles in the win. Note: Belleville dominated the game and held Stevenson to just 33 total plays on offense. Season Totals: Through the first six games of the season, Seldon had recorded 13 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. Team Record: 7-0. Belleville is considered the No. 6 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: IMG Academy was off last week. Season Totals: Turner has recorded six tackles, including one for loss, two pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first five games. Team Record: 4-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 3 team in the country by MaxPreps.com and USA Today.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. picked up a 54-0 win over Shawnee last week. Hill had seven tackles including two for loss and a sack in the shutout win. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 66 tackles (43 solo, 23 assists), including nine for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles. Team Record: 3-3. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 9 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. John's College High picked up a big 42-0 win over Bishop McNamara. Stats were not available. Season Totals: None available. Team Record: 6-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 2 team in Maryland and the No. 5 team in the country by MaxPreps.com and USA Today.

Last Game: St. Francis DeSales defeated Terre Haute North Vigo (Terre Haut, Ind.) 33-15. Velazquez carried the ball 16 times for 140 yards (8.75 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He also had two catches for 21 yards. On defense, he notched six tackles, including one for loss. He also caused a fumble. Season Totals: Velazquez has made 56 tackles, including 15 for loss and a sack, and forced six fumbles on the season. He's also carried the ball 88 times for 607 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and nine scores, and has 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: 5-2. St. Francis DeSales is considered the No. 62 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Athlete