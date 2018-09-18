Four-star pro-style quarterback Cade McNamara continues to put up solid numbers this fall. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school football is in full swing and every Michigan commit is now playing. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara went 15-of-26 passing (57.7 percent) for 163 yards and a touchdown for a 89.1 passer rating in a 20-15 win over St. Mary's … He also rushed the ball nine times for 23 yards. Note: McNamara picked up a tough first down on fourth down with his legs late in the game against St. Mary's and then tossed the game-winning touchdown later on the same drive. Season Totals: McNamara is now 57-of-102 passing (55.8 percent) for 853 yards and 8 touchdowns against four interceptions for a passer rating of 93.3 … He also has rushed 31 times for 22 yards with two ground touchdowns. Team Record: 4-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 3 in Nevada and No. 162 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Michigan commit Cade McNamara showed that clutch gene on Damonte Ranch's last drive Friday night -- a fourth down conversion and game winning TD pass! @Cademac_12 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v52WJNIhak — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) September 15, 2018

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian rolled to a 49-13 win over Murrieta Valley, thanks to his 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries (14-yard average). He also had two catches for 41 yards. Season Totals: Charbonnet is up to 830 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 81 totes, averaging more than 165 rushing yards per game and 10.2 yards per attempt. He also has 14 tackles, one interception (which he returned 31 yards), two passes defended and a forced fumble. Team Record: 5-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 14 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 24 nationally per USA Today.

Zach Charbonnet REFUSES to be tackled, and he finishes off a 2-yard TD run. 21-0 Oaks Christian with 6.6 seconds left in the 1st pic.twitter.com/F1hnNIwZ2u — Kevin Dillon (@ByKevinDillon) September 15, 2018

Last Game: Gray didn't have to carry it many times but he was still effective. He rushed 11 times for 129 yards (11.7-yard average) and four touchdowns in a 56-12 win over Craigmont. Notes: Lausanne now has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 31 in a row, breaking Memphis University School’s 28-game stretch. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 82 times for 938 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 13 scores. He has also brought in a pair of passes for 15 yards. Team Record: 4-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 8 team in Tennessee and No. 393 nationally according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Jackson played on both sides of the ball and scored three touchdowns in a 37-24 win over San Ramon Valley, but no other stats were available. Season Totals: Statistics on MaxPreps.com have only been updated through the first two games, but Jackson posted 10 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and 10 more receptions for 151 yards and two scores in that time. He also had a 65-yard punt return touchdown and 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 386 yards and six scores through two tilts. Team Record: 4-1. Freedom is the No. 79 school in California and No. 749 in nationally per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Last Game: Branham and Northland picked up their second win of the season with a 35-0 victory over Centennial, but no stats were available. Notes: Northland has now strung together back to back wins after opening the season 0-2. Season Totals: Not available — through one game, Branham was 3-of-4 passing (75 percent) for 60 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-2

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward have now won two in a row after defeating Elder 36-30. Kent had seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown of 22 yards in the win. Season Totals: Through three games, Kent had 19 catches for 274 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns, plus a kickoff return touchdown. Team Record: 2-2. Despite the slow start, St. Edward is ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 102 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 3 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

Garrett Dzuro’s long pass to Quintel Kent to the endzone is good, putting the Eagles in the lead with little left in the game: pic.twitter.com/quxva2WXRd — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) September 15, 2018

Tight End

Last Game: All and his squad posted a 37-3 victory over Lakota West. The four-star tight end had two catches for 12 yards. Season Totals: All has three catches for 26 yards through four games. Team Record: 3-1. Fairfield is considered the No. 22 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Patterson and SAC fell 25-7 to Cole last weekend. No stats were available. Season Totals: Not available. Team Record: 0-2-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw got back to its winning ways rolling over South Haven by a score of 41-20. Barnhart tallied two tackles for loss on defense and had one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown on offense. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Moeller rolled Lafayette out of Lexington, Ky., 39-0. Team Record: 3-1. Moeller is considered the No. 32 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Grayson posted a 21-16 win over Westlake. Team Record: 3-1. Grayson is now the No. 5 team in the state and 44 squad in the country according to MaxPreps.com after the win. USA Today lists them at No. 21 in the country.



Last Game: Hoban continues to roll after defeating Wayne, 56-28. Ursuline put up more of a fight than expected as one of the lower-ranked teams in Ohio. Team Record: 4-0. Hoban is the No. 2 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 25 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 20 in the country.

Last Game: New Canaan bounced back with a 42-6 win over Danbury. Team Record: 1-1, but New Canaan is still ranked No. 6 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian won 42-14 over East Hall. Hinton was credited with three tackles and a sack. Season Totals: Through four games, Hinton has tallied 18 stops (12 solo) with three sacks. Team Record: 2-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 38 team in the state and No. 476 nationally. The team has dropped two games — but by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris recorded seven tackles last week as he and his team beat Monsignor Pace, 42-7. Season Totals: Morris has recorded 12 solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles for a total of 23 including eight tackles for loss. He's also caused a fumble and blocked a punt which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 3-0. MaxPreps lists the team No. 57 in Florida.

Last Game: Northmont defeated Butler, 43-16, and Newburg played just a quarter as he comes back from an ankle injury. He recorded four tackles including two for loss. Season Totals: In one game and about a quarter, Newburg has recorded just six tackles with two being for loss. Team Record: 4-0. Northmont is considered the No. 12 team in the state of Ohio and No. 230 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Blair Academy finally kicked off its 2018 season with a 44-8 win over Capital Prep Harbor. Ojabo recorded seven tackles and three sacks in less than three quarters of play. Season Totals: Ojabo has notched seven tackles and three sacks. Team Record: 1-0. MaxPreps lists Blair Academy as the No. 47 team in the state.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood notched a 56-7 victory over West Ottawa, but defensive statistics were not available. Season Totals: Through three games, Smith had 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and several quarterback pressures. Team Record: 3-2. East Kentwood is considered the No. 13 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Warren and West Aurora fell to 3-1 with a 17-13 loss to Glenbard East. The defensive tackle had three stops in the game. Season Totals: MaxPreps doesn't have West Aurora's season opener listed but Warren has totaled eight tackles and a half a sack in the games since the opener. Team Record: 3-1. West Aurora is listed as only the No.98 team in the state by MaxPreps.

Last Game: Woods had four solo stops and three assisted tackles along with two tackles for loss and a sack in a 26-21 win over Glenn. Season Totals: Woods has recorded at least 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and one pass breakup through four games on defense. He also has two catches for 80 yards and a score. Team Record: 4-0. Belleville is considered the No. 15 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More fell 31-6 to Choate Rosemary Hall School, but no stats were available. Team Record: 1-1. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 40 program in the state.

Cornerback

Last Game: Seldon recorded two solo tackles and two assisted tackles along with a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in a 26-21 win over Glenn. Season Totals: Seldon has recorded 11 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups through four games. Team Record: 4-0. Belleville is considered the No. 15 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: IMG Academy was off last week. Season Totals: Turner has recorded four tackles, including one for loss, two pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first three games. Team Record: 3-0. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps.com and USA Today. They'll have a top-10 test this week when they face USA Today's No. 3 squad, Mater Dei from Santa Ana, California.

Safety

Last Game: St. John's College High was off last week. Team Record: 2-1. St. John's College High is considered the No. 1 team in Maryland and is the No. 5 team in the country by MaxPreps.com and USA Today.

Last Game: St. Francis DeSales was up 36-6 after just one quarter and ended up blasting Belmont, 50-6. Velazquez only played a quarter but carried the ball five times for 31 yards and two scores. He also notched four tackles including 1.5 for loss. Season Totals: Velazquez has notched 29 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, and forced four fumbles. He's also carried the ball 51 times for 324 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and four scores, and has 10 receptions for 69 yards. Team Record: 3-1. St. Francis DeSales is considered the No. 91 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Athlete