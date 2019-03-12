Michigan's spring game will be on April 13. Brandon Brown

Drago Turner — the father of Michigan freshman cornerback D.J. Turner — joined this week's Harbaugh podcast to discuss several topics, including what the recruiting process was like for his son and what the future may hold at U-M. Head coach Jim Harbaugh also talked about the beginning of spring ball and the excitement his players have to get it started. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on U-M's Players at the NFL Combine:

"I got a text from John [Harbaugh], who interviewed some of our guys and commented how they were all A++. "He spoke to Devin Bush and Rashan Gary and a few of the other guys, so that meant a lot to me to get that text from John. "The combine feels like a game once you get out there. There are butterflies at first but they go away once you start working out. "Our Pro Day is this Friday, and it will be all Michigan players — Wilton Speight will also throw there. "A lot of general managers and head coaches from around the NFL will also be in attendance, along with scouts from every team."

Jim Harbaugh, on his Players Going Away for Spring Break:

"You worry about getting calls late at night during spring break, but I didn't get any this year, which was good. "I'm not a coach who will look through the keyholes, but I still worry about the players like my own kids.

"Most of our guys went home to spend time with their families. "We actually had a freshman last year who missed his flight coming back from spring break. He said he couldn't get a ride to the airport, but it boiled down to him not waking up early enough. "The excuses unraveled, and I told him we'd do a practice run the next morning on the events that unraveled — he wound up oversleeping again."

Jim Harbaugh, on the Beginning of Spring Practice:

"We are pawing at the ground to get started like a bull who is ready to go. "Sunday is our first practice. "The first two will be in helmets only and then there will be one additional with just helmets, and the other 12 will be in pads."

Drago Turner, on D.J.'s Recruiting Process:

"D.J. received his first offer from Southern Miss when he was a sophomore, and his fifth was from Michigan. "He ended with 36 offers, and took three visits throughout the process. He always said he was going to make only one decision and was going to commit once. "It came down to academics and style of defense, and that's what knocked a lot of schools out. "D.J. is a nickel corner who wants to play press man, and that's what he was doing at IMG Academy — he'd follow the opposing team's best receiver, and he wanted to go somewhere where he'd be able to play that style in college. "Before we flew to Michigan for a visit, he said he didn't even want to check it out. His mom told him to go and at least experience to know what he was saying no to. "We then checked out Ann Arbor, and before we were even done with the visit, he said that's where he wanted to go. He said he loved it and thanked us for having him see it. "D.J. told the coaches he was committing, but didn't want to announce it publicly yet because his sister wasn't with him."

Drago Turner, on his Son's Future at Michigan: