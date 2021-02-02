TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: DeBord to Kansas, Jean-Mary Staying, More

Former Michigan offensive coordinator and, more recently, analyst Mike DeBord is now the offensive coordinator at Kansas. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is staying put at Michigan. These are the latest coaching moves in what's been a busy offseason for U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh. DeBord has served previously as the offensive coordinator at Michigan (1997-99, 2006-07), Tennessee (2015-16) and Indiana (2017-18), while also serving as Central Michigan’s head coach from 2000 to 2003. He was also an assistant in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2010-12) and the Seattle Seahawks (2008-09). Most recently, DeBord served as an offensive analyst at Michigan for the 2020 season. RELATED: Michigan’s Brian Jean-Mary Interviewing With Urban Meyer, Jaguars RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Performed In The Senior Bowl

“I am excited to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Kansas,” DeBord said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to reuniting with Les Miles, and joining his mission of building Jayhawk Football into a championship program. I love coordinating offenses and helping the players become better individually, and as a unit to help us win. That will be done with the great help of the offensive coaches, and the buy-in and hard work by the student-athletes. “I can’t wait to get started.” Sources say former U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner, currently serving in a special assistant role, was also in consideration to join Les Miles' Jayhawks staff. There were reports, meanwhile, that Harbaugh was set to hire Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson in mid-January, but that never materialized. Regardless, it appeared Harbaugh was looking, and Jean-Mary interviewed with Urban Meyer. It became clear earlier today that he wouldn't be leaving for the Jaguars when Meyer reportedly hired someone else.

After interviewing over the weekend, Ravens coaching analyst Zachary Orr will be taking a job on Urban Meyer's staff, likely as the Jaguars LB coach. Ravens lose another member of their defensive staff. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 2, 2021