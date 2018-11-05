U-M's Defense Allowing 48.5 Fewer Yards Than Any Other Team In The Nation
After allowing just 186 yards of offense to Penn State on Saturday, Michigan increased its stranglehold on the nation's top defense.
Here's a look at where U-M ranks in all of college football's most important statistical categories.
Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.
Offensive Statistics
Points per game: 27th (36.7)
Rushing yards per game: 30th (217.8)
Passing yards per game: 96th (200.6)
Offensive yards per game: 55th (418.4)
First downs per game: 75th (20.6)
Turnovers lost: 4th (7)
Third down conversion percentage: 8th (48.8%)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 52nd (64.8%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: 28th (5)
Sacks allowed per game: 37th (1.5)
Defensive Statistics
Points allowed per game: 5th (13.6)
Yards allowed per game: 1st (216.2)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 8th (93.8)
Passing yards allowed per game: 1st (122.3)
First downs allowed per game: 3rd (14.6)
Turnovers gained: 78th (12)
Sacks per game: 9th (3.2)
Tackles for loss per game: 20th (7.4)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 8th (27.7%)
Special Teams Statistics
Average yards per punt return: 45th (10.6)
Average yards per kick return: 60th (20.9)
Average yards per punt: 2nd (48.9)
Field goal percentage: 84th (68.8%)
Miscellaneous
Penalties per game: 108th (7.9)
Turnover margin: 23rd (+5)
Takeaways
• Prior to Saturday's game, Michigan had been allowing 220 yards per contest, which was 41.5 fewer yards than the nation's next best defense (Miami). After U-M only gave up 186 yards to PSU and the Hurricanes yielded 290 in a loss to Duke, the Wolverines are now allowing 48.5 fewer yards than any other team in college football.
• U-M won the turnover battle this weekend, 3-0, and continues to be one of the best teams in the nation at taking care of the football. It has only committed seven turnovers the entire year, which are the fourth fewest in the FBS. On top of that, Michigan's turnover margin jumped from 49th nationally to 23rd, going from plus-two to plus-five.
• After forcing three turnovers against the Nittany Lions, the Maize and Blue skyrocketed from 99th nationally to 78th in turnovers forced, with 12 on the year. The No. 78 ranking in college football is still somewhat of a disappointing statistic, though, and could be considered the one knock on what has become college football's best defense.
---
