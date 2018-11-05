• Prior to Saturday's game, Michigan had been allowing 220 yards per contest, which was 41.5 fewer yards than the nation's next best defense (Miami). After U-M only gave up 186 yards to PSU and the Hurricanes yielded 290 in a loss to Duke, the Wolverines are now allowing 48.5 fewer yards than any other team in college football.

• U-M won the turnover battle this weekend, 3-0, and continues to be one of the best teams in the nation at taking care of the football. It has only committed seven turnovers the entire year, which are the fourth fewest in the FBS. On top of that, Michigan's turnover margin jumped from 49th nationally to 23rd, going from plus-two to plus-five.

• After forcing three turnovers against the Nittany Lions, the Maize and Blue skyrocketed from 99th nationally to 78th in turnovers forced, with 12 on the year. The No. 78 ranking in college football is still somewhat of a disappointing statistic, though, and could be considered the one knock on what has become college football's best defense.