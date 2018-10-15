U-M's Offense Continues Ascension In National Stats After Wisconsin Win
Michigan ranks very favorably in the majority of the national statistics following its 38-13 beatdown of Wisconsin on Saturday. Here is the complete breakdown:
Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.
Offensive Statistics
Points per game: 23rd (38.1)
Rushing yards per game: 28th (217)
Passing yards per game: 94th (207)
Offensive yards per game: 52nd (424)
First downs per game: 74th (20.9)
Turnovers lost: 5th (5)
Third down conversion percentage: 15th (48.4%)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 76th (60%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: 35th (5.1)
Sacks allowed per game: 36th (1.5)
Defensive Statistics
Points allowed per game: 8th (15.4)
Yards allowed per game: 2nd (238)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 15th (108.8)
Passing yards allowed per game: 1st (129.1)
First downs allowed per game: 9th (15.6)
Turnovers gained: 86th (8)
Sacks per game: 27th (2.8)
Tackles for loss per game: 22nd (7.7)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 27th (32.2%)
Special Teams Statistics
Average yards per punt return: 57th (9.8)
Average yards per kick return: 52nd (21.6)
Average yards per punt: 2nd (51)
Field goal percentage: 44th (78.6%)
Miscellaneous
Penalties per game: 103rd (7.6)
Turnover margin: 33rd (+3)
Takeaways
• Michigan's 320-yard ground performance caused the Wolverine rushing attack to leap from 42nd nationally to 28th. However, the Maize and Blue's 217 yards per game are only the fifth most in the Big Ten, trailing Wisconsin, Penn State, Maryland and Illinois, respectively.
• U-M did not commit a turnover for the third time in seven games this year, and has only given the ball away five times all season. That mark is now good for the fifth fewest in the entire country, and tied for the fewest in the Big Ten (with Maryland and Illinois).
• Despite surrendering just 283 yards to the Badgers, Michigan's defense actually dropped from first to second in the FBS. Miami (FL) held Virginia to only 231 yards on Saturday, and now ranks as the nation's best defensive unit, yielding 1.6 fewer yards per game than the Wolverines.
• Michigan's biggest statistical improvement this weekend came in its turnover margin, jumping all the way from 50th to 33rd. The Wolverines did not give the ball away, and recorded two takeaways with picks from junior safety Josh Metellus and junior cornerback Lavert Hill. Michigan's turnover margin now sits at plus-three, after ending last year at minus-four.
---
