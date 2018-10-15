Michigan ranks very favorably in the majority of the national statistics following its 38-13 beatdown of Wisconsin on Saturday . Here is the complete breakdown:

• Michigan's 320-yard ground performance caused the Wolverine rushing attack to leap from 42nd nationally to 28th. However, the Maize and Blue's 217 yards per game are only the fifth most in the Big Ten, trailing Wisconsin, Penn State, Maryland and Illinois, respectively.

• U-M did not commit a turnover for the third time in seven games this year, and has only given the ball away five times all season. That mark is now good for the fifth fewest in the entire country, and tied for the fewest in the Big Ten (with Maryland and Illinois).

• Despite surrendering just 283 yards to the Badgers, Michigan's defense actually dropped from first to second in the FBS. Miami (FL) held Virginia to only 231 yards on Saturday, and now ranks as the nation's best defensive unit, yielding 1.6 fewer yards per game than the Wolverines.

• Michigan's biggest statistical improvement this weekend came in its turnover margin, jumping all the way from 50th to 33rd. The Wolverines did not give the ball away, and recorded two takeaways with picks from junior safety Josh Metellus and junior cornerback Lavert Hill. Michigan's turnover margin now sits at plus-three, after ending last year at minus-four.