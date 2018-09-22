The Michigan defense couldn't have played a much better game against Nebraska on Saturday. It dominated in every single aspect, holding the Cornhuskers to just 132 yards of offense, including 93 through the air and 39 on the ground.

Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez (who missed last week's loss to Troy with injury) wound up playing for the Big Red, but it didn't seem to matter.

Michigan held him to just 22 yards passing and minus-12 on the ground.

In fact, much of the Cornhuskers' yards came in the second half against U-M's backups — they totaled just 17 yards in the first half, including minus-six on the ground.

The U-M defense racked up four sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the affair, which were its most since at least 1997 (the U-M stats archives for tackles for loss do not go back any further than '97).

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich tallied one stop behind the line of scrimmage to give him 7.5 (most on the team) on the year, and 35 for his career. In fact, he has tied Frank Clark (2011-14) for the 17th most in school history.

"Our defensive line and its pass rush were really good today, and the discipline in the rush lanes was evident," head coach Jim Harbaugh noted. "They didn’t run by the quarterback or let him get out and scramble.

"All those guys really played well up front — Chase, [junior defensive end] Rashan [Gary] and [fifth-year senior defensive tackle] Bryan Mone. It was just a great job by our front four, and [junior linebacker] Devin Bush continues to shut down the option plays. He looks as fast as the backs, which he is."

Nebraska didn't even get on the board until there was 5:23 left in the third quarter and Michigan was up 46-0, and didn't score its first touchdown until there was only 4:14 left in the game.

The Michigan defense set the tone on Nebraska's opening possession, when junior safety Josh Metellus intercepted a pass on a tipped ball. The Cornhuskers didn't seem to know what had hit them, and both Metellus and Winovich said after the game they felt like the Big Red quit after that turnover.

“After the first series [was when I think they quit]," Metellus admitted. "We knew they didn’t want to play — you could just tell because their intensity was flat.

"We knew they wanted to give up. You could see it in their eyes, but it's hard to put into words."

“Once we scored our first touchdown [after the pick], it seemed like they didn’t want to be out there," Winovich continued. "There’s an energy when you look across from you, whether it’s play calling or how they move about, and I didn’t feel like they wanted it as bad as we did. And we wanted it bad, so I don’t blame them. We feed off it when we smell blood.”