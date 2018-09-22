Defense/Special Teams Notes: Both Units Make Crucial Plays In 56-10 Win
The Michigan defense couldn't have played a much better game against Nebraska on Saturday. It dominated in every single aspect, holding the Cornhuskers to just 132 yards of offense, including 93 through the air and 39 on the ground.
Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez (who missed last week's loss to Troy with injury) wound up playing for the Big Red, but it didn't seem to matter.
Michigan held him to just 22 yards passing and minus-12 on the ground.
In fact, much of the Cornhuskers' yards came in the second half against U-M's backups — they totaled just 17 yards in the first half, including minus-six on the ground.
The U-M defense racked up four sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the affair, which were its most since at least 1997 (the U-M stats archives for tackles for loss do not go back any further than '97).
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich tallied one stop behind the line of scrimmage to give him 7.5 (most on the team) on the year, and 35 for his career. In fact, he has tied Frank Clark (2011-14) for the 17th most in school history.
"Our defensive line and its pass rush were really good today, and the discipline in the rush lanes was evident," head coach Jim Harbaugh noted. "They didn’t run by the quarterback or let him get out and scramble.
"All those guys really played well up front — Chase, [junior defensive end] Rashan [Gary] and [fifth-year senior defensive tackle] Bryan Mone. It was just a great job by our front four, and [junior linebacker] Devin Bush continues to shut down the option plays. He looks as fast as the backs, which he is."
Nebraska didn't even get on the board until there was 5:23 left in the third quarter and Michigan was up 46-0, and didn't score its first touchdown until there was only 4:14 left in the game.
The Michigan defense set the tone on Nebraska's opening possession, when junior safety Josh Metellus intercepted a pass on a tipped ball. The Cornhuskers didn't seem to know what had hit them, and both Metellus and Winovich said after the game they felt like the Big Red quit after that turnover.
“After the first series [was when I think they quit]," Metellus admitted. "We knew they didn’t want to play — you could just tell because their intensity was flat.
"We knew they wanted to give up. You could see it in their eyes, but it's hard to put into words."
“Once we scored our first touchdown [after the pick], it seemed like they didn’t want to be out there," Winovich continued. "There’s an energy when you look across from you, whether it’s play calling or how they move about, and I didn’t feel like they wanted it as bad as we did. And we wanted it bad, so I don’t blame them. We feed off it when we smell blood.”
Peoples-Jones, Hart Shine On Special Teams
Just as it has all season, Michigan's special teams continued to make big plays against Nebraska.
The biggest play came when sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones took a punt 60 yards to the house in the third quarter, showing off his shiftiness and employing a fancy spin move in the process.
The punt return was Michigan's first since — sure enough, Peoples-Jones — took one to the house 79 yards last season as a freshman against Air Force on Sept. 16.
It was also U-M's second special teams touchdown of the year, with the first coming from sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas when he ran a kick back 99 yards in the opener against Notre Dame.
Peoples-Jones wasn't the only special teams hero on the day though.
Redshirt sophomore Will Hart continued his outstanding punting as well, booting three times for an incredible 59.3 average, including a long of 64.
Entering the contest, Hart's 50.1 average had Michigan slotted as the third best punting unit in the nation.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin also shined on the afternoon, converting both of his field goal attempts (50 yards and 38 yards), although he did miss an extra point (six of seven).
"It was great to see a 50-yard field goal — both of Quinn Nordin's kicks were great," Harbaugh opined after the game. "Will Hart also continues to punt well."
Miscellaneous Notes
• Three Wolverines made their defensive debut against Nebraska — freshman linebacker Cameron McGrone, redshirt freshman defensive back Hunter Reynolds and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Dane Drobocky.
• Metellus' pick signaled the first time a U-M player had recorded an interception in consecutive games since cornerback Jourdan Lewis did so against Maryland and Northwestern, respectively, on Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, 2015.
• With the victory, Michigan has now won 12 of its last 13 conference openers and 35 of the last 37.
• The announced attendance of 111,037 marked the 283rd consecutive crowd of at least 100,000 people at Michigan Stadium.
• Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall returned from injury and participated fully (he had missed the last two weeks).
• Nordin's 50-yard field goal in the second quarter was the third time he had made a kick of that distance in his career, tying Bob Bergeron (1984-87) for the second most 50-yard field goals made in a U-M career. The school's leader is Hayden Epstein (1998-01), with four.
• Nebraska only tallied 12 first downs and was 3-of-13 on third downs.
• The 132 yards allowed were the fourth-fewest in a game under Harbaugh. The three better performances were against Rutgers in 2016 (39), and BYU and Maryland in 2015 (105).
• While junior viper Khaleke Hudson sat out the first half due to last week's targeting call, redshirt junior Jordan Glasgow made his first career start, and tallied his first sack as well. As a whole, Glasgow recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry. Hudson was ejected for targeting once again after the break, and will have to sit out the first half of next week's game at Northwestern.
"You can’t hit players in the head or neck area or below the knee," Harbaugh explained after the game. "You can't lead into them with your head — it's pretty simple."
• Once Peoples-Jones was taken out of the game on punt returns in the second half, freshman wideout Ronnie Bell was used as the return man.
• U-M tallied its first safety since Sept. 9 last year against Cincinnati.
• Peoples-Jones' punt return made him just the 10th Wolverine to run back multiple punts for scores in their career.
• After holding Nebraska scoreless in the first half, Michigan has now blanked its opponents in eight of 16 quarters this season.
