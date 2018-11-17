Junior linebacker Devin Bush left the game in the fourth quarter with injury, but returned soon after. AP Images

Michigan's defense had its worst statistical outing of the year on Saturday, allowing a season-high 385 yards to Indiana's offense. IU featured a balanced attack, accumulating 195 yards through the air and 190 on the ground (both of which were the second most U-M had allowed all year). Although Michigan struggled mightily to contain the Hoosiers in the first half, it buckled down after halftime. IU racked up a whopping 249 yards and 17 points prior to the break, but only mustered 136 yards and three points after halftime. Following the contest, the U-M players insisted that the slow start had nothing to do with them looking ahead to next's week finale at Ohio State. “We knew we had to get this one to worry about the next one," redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour explained. "Practice was intense all week, just as it’s been all year. Now we’re just ready for Ohio State — our focus switched to them right after the game." “Every game is more important than the next," junior safety Josh Metellus added. "We knew Indiana would fight hard today, based on the last few times we'd played them. "We’ve had two overtime games with them lately [in 2015 and 2017], so we knew we had to focus on the task at hand and not do anything to mess up our future.”

Indiana Runs 75 Plays On The Michigan Defense

Michigan's defense seemed gassed at times against the up-tempo Hoosier offense, and it's easy to see why. IU ran 75 plays throughout the game, which was the most any opponent had operated on Michigan all year. In fact, only three other teams (SMU, Western Michigan and Notre Dame) had executed more than 63 plays on the Wolverine defense in 2018. In addition, Indiana averaged 5.1 yards per play, which was the second highest mark any offense had logged on U-M this season (Wisconsin's 5.8 yards per play on Oct. 13 were the most). Prior to Saturday, though, the Maize and Blue had held seven of their 10 foes to an average of 4.4 yards per play or fewer. Here's a closer look — in chronological order — at the number of offensive snaps each team has tallied on the Wolverines: • Notre Dame — 69 • Western Michigan — 74 • SMU — 65 • Nebraska — 54 • Northwestern — 63 • Maryland — 50 • Wisconsin — 49 • Michigan State — 51 • Penn State — 47 • Rutgers — 53

Jake Moody Connects On All Six Of His Field Goal Attempts

Freshman kicker Jake Moody had quite the afternoon on Saturday. He has served as U-M's kickoff specialist all season long, but also took over the role of field goal duties from redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin. Moody hit six field goals for the Wolverines on Saturday, which was more than anybody had ever made in a game in program history. Oddly enough, Nordin was one of four kickers to hold the old record of five, and was tied with K.C. Lopata, Mike Gillette and J.D. Carlson. Moody's makes — in chronological order — came from 32, 30, 31, 33, 23 and 29 yards, with his last one occurring at the 2:37 mark of the fourth quarter, which extended the Maize and Blue's lead from 28-20 to 31-20 at the time. Not only were his six field goals the most in a game in Michigan history, but also the most by a freshman in any contest in NCAA history. "What a performance," head coach Jim Harbaugh exclaimed after the affair. "Talk about 139 years of Michigan football, and to set a record with six field goals … that was a great job. "He learned pregame that he had to get ready, and he was good. There was no facial expression change, no body language change — he just went about his business of getting ready." Moody also gave his own personal take on the experience. “It felt great," he smiled. "Quinn has been a great role model for me, and has taught me what to do before you get out there, and how to get your mind right before a kick. "I found out in the locker room right before we ran out onto the field [I'd be the kicker]. Quinn wasn’t feeling too well, and he said it was going to be a game-time decision. He decided it would be best for me to go out there.” When asked if Moody will now be the primary kicker over Nordin, Harbaugh said "we'll see." As for Michigan's other special teams performers, redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart only booted one punt away for 35 yards. Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones also returned two punts for a total of 13 yards, while sophomore safety Brad Hawkins and sixth-year senior running back Berkley Edwards each brought back one kick (22 yards for the former and eight for the latter).

Miscellaneous Notes: