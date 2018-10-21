Michigan's defense has been dominant this season (came into the MSU contest ranked second nationally, allowing 238 yards per game), but took it took to a whole new level during Saturday's 21-7 win over the Spartans.

U-M held Michigan State to just 94 yards of total offense, the program's fewest in a game since it tallied 56 against Michigan in 1947.

MSU had been averaging 394.5 yards per outing, and had actually registered at least 345 in every game this year. Michigan, however, limited it to just 79 yards through the air and 15 on the ground.

Of MSU's 15 drives in the outing, the Maize and Blue forced a punt on 12 of them, and registered a turnover on downs on the Spartans' last possession of the day.

The Wolverines' front seven was especially nasty, racking up seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

Junior linebacker Josh Uche led the way in both categories, compiling two of each.

“We executed our scheme and our game plan," junior linebacker Devin Bush said afterward. "We fought hard all four quarters, and knew coming in it would be a game we'd have to finish in both the first and second halves, and that’s what we did.

“It was a statement game. When MSU goes 0-for-12 on third-down and has 94 yards of offense, it shows we came to play.

“It felt good to finish the game strong the way we wanted to, and leave everything out on the field.”

Although the U-M defense did give up a score, it came following a fumble by junior running back Chris Evans in the third quarter, allowing MSU to start its drive at the U-M eight-yard line.

The touchdown also came on a trick play, with redshirt junior wideout Darrell Stewart finding redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke on a four-yard pass.

"The message was just to stay calm," senior safety Tyree Kinnel said after the game, referring to MSU's score. "We got the ball in a bad position and they executed a great play to score. When you actually defend it, it gets you every single time. We try to practice it each week, but it’s a tough play.”

Incredibly, the U-M defense held MSU to just 1.8 yards per play and 11 first downs.

“We feed off each other," Kinnel continued. "Any time someone makes a plays, we celebrate and feed off their energy. As a defense, we played well together out there."