Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Dominates Michigan State's Offense
Michigan's defense has been dominant this season (came into the MSU contest ranked second nationally, allowing 238 yards per game), but took it took to a whole new level during Saturday's 21-7 win over the Spartans.
U-M held Michigan State to just 94 yards of total offense, the program's fewest in a game since it tallied 56 against Michigan in 1947.
MSU had been averaging 394.5 yards per outing, and had actually registered at least 345 in every game this year. Michigan, however, limited it to just 79 yards through the air and 15 on the ground.
Of MSU's 15 drives in the outing, the Maize and Blue forced a punt on 12 of them, and registered a turnover on downs on the Spartans' last possession of the day.
The Wolverines' front seven was especially nasty, racking up seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
Junior linebacker Josh Uche led the way in both categories, compiling two of each.
“We executed our scheme and our game plan," junior linebacker Devin Bush said afterward. "We fought hard all four quarters, and knew coming in it would be a game we'd have to finish in both the first and second halves, and that’s what we did.
“It was a statement game. When MSU goes 0-for-12 on third-down and has 94 yards of offense, it shows we came to play.
“It felt good to finish the game strong the way we wanted to, and leave everything out on the field.”
Although the U-M defense did give up a score, it came following a fumble by junior running back Chris Evans in the third quarter, allowing MSU to start its drive at the U-M eight-yard line.
The touchdown also came on a trick play, with redshirt junior wideout Darrell Stewart finding redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke on a four-yard pass.
"The message was just to stay calm," senior safety Tyree Kinnel said after the game, referring to MSU's score. "We got the ball in a bad position and they executed a great play to score. When you actually defend it, it gets you every single time. We try to practice it each week, but it’s a tough play.”
Incredibly, the U-M defense held MSU to just 1.8 yards per play and 11 first downs.
“We feed off each other," Kinnel continued. "Any time someone makes a plays, we celebrate and feed off their energy. As a defense, we played well together out there."
Quinn Nordin's Inconsistency Continues
Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin attempted a 36-yard field goal with 4:07 left in the second quarter that could have given U-M a 10-0 lead, but missed it badly to the left.
As a result, he is now just 11-of-15 on the year, but three of his four misses have come in the last two games.
Redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart, on the other hand, enjoyed another incredible afternoon. He punted a season-high eight times for a 45.8 average, pinning three inside the MSU 20-yard line.
Hart also boomed a career-long 65-yarder in the second quarter, and is now averaging 51 yards per punt.
The rainy weather created some mishaps from the Spartans on special teams, though.
At the 11:07 mark of the third quarter, MSU fumbled while returning a punt, and fifth-year senior running back Joe Hewlett recovered at the Green and White 46-yard line.
It was Michigan State's only turnover of the day, meaning U-M's defense did not force a turnover for just the second time this year (Northwestern was the other).
Miscellaneous Notes
• The seven points were the fewest MSU had scored against Michigan since a 49-3 blowout loss in 2002. It was also the fewest points they had recorded at home against the Wolverines since a 23-7 setback in 1997. The 28 total points between the two teams, meanwhile, was the fewest the rivalry had seen since a 14-0 win by U-M in 2000.
• Saturday's victory was Michigan's first against a ranked team on the road since taking down No. 2 Notre Dame in 2006. The Wolverines had lost 17 straight on the road to AP top-25 foes.
• MSU went 0-for-12 on third downs in the contest, including 0-of-6 in the first-half. In fact, the Spartans took just 25 snaps on on their six first-half possessions (not including a knee prior to the break).
• After defeating No. 15 Wisconsin last week, Michigan has now beaten ranked opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time since beating No. 10 Purdue and No. 9 Michigan State in 2003.
• The contest was delayed for an hour and 15 minutes due to inclement weather, spanning from 12:33 PM to 1:48 PM.
• The seven points yielded were the second fewest by U-M this season, with the three it gave up to WMU on Sept. 8 being the least.
• The Spartans had been outscored 61-25 in the fourth quarter in 2018, and the Wolverines continued that trend, outscoring them 7-0 in the game's final frame.
• Michigan State's 49 yards prior to halftime were its fewest in a first-half since also tallying 49 against Ohio State on Oct. 14, 2006.
• The 79 passing yards allowed were actually not a season-low for the Maize and Blue defense — Michigan limited Maryland to just 73 on Oct. 6. In all, the Wolverines have held four opponents to fewer than 94 yards through the air in 2018.
• Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich recorded half of a tackle for loss against MSU, giving him 11 on the year (most on the team).
• The Wolverines improved to 70-36-5 all-time against the Spartans. Saturday's matchup was the 111th meeting, and the 67th with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.
• Michigan State had been possessing the ball for 34:27 entering the contest, but held it for just 18:57 on Saturday.
• Uche racked up two sacks against the Spartans, giving him a team-leading five on the year.
