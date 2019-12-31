From a narrative point of view, it will be difficult for Michigan to squeeze much of a benefit out of the Citrus Bowl against Alabama on New Year’s Day. If Michigan loses, the narrative that Jim Harbaughand Michigan cannot win big games will persist. If Michigan wins, that narrative will remain the same because certain media personalities will claim that the game did not mean much to the Crimson Tide because it was their first non-New Year’s Six, non-BCS bowl since 2010, though The Wolverine’s EJ Holland argues that a Michigan win will matter on the recruiting trail.

However, that doesn’t mean that Michigan cannot squeeze a benefit out of the Citrus Bowl developmentally and schematically. In particular, there’s one Michigan position group that’ll be put to the ultimate test, and how it performs may help project how the Wolverines will be in 2020.

That position group? Michigan’s defensive tackles.