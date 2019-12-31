News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Can U-M's DTs Redeem Themselves vs. Alabama?

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@DrewCHallett
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

From a narrative point of view, it will be difficult for Michigan to squeeze much of a benefit out of the Citrus Bowl against Alabama on New Year’s Day. If Michigan loses, the narrative that Jim Harbaughand Michigan cannot win big games will persist. If Michigan wins, that narrative will remain the same because certain media personalities will claim that the game did not mean much to the Crimson Tide because it was their first non-New Year’s Six, non-BCS bowl since 2010, though The Wolverine’s EJ Holland argues that a Michigan win will matter on the recruiting trail.

However, that doesn’t mean that Michigan cannot squeeze a benefit out of the Citrus Bowl developmentally and schematically. In particular, there’s one Michigan position group that’ll be put to the ultimate test, and how it performs may help project how the Wolverines will be in 2020.

That position group? Michigan’s defensive tackles.

SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear

Michigan's defensive tackles, led by redshirt junior Carlo Kemp, will be tested by Alabama's powerful rushing attack.
Michigan's defensive tackles, led by redshirt junior Carlo Kemp, will be tested by Alabama's powerful rushing attack. (AP Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}