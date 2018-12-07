Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Fifth-year senior defensive Chase Winovich and junior linebacker Devin Bush were named to the Walter Camp All-America teams Thursday.

Walter Camp is one of five groups the NCAA uses to determine the consensus All-America team.

Bush was named to the first team All-America by Walter Camp after a season where he led the Wolverines with 79 tackles and also had nine tackles for loss. Winovich was named to the second team All-America and he finished the season with a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries.

The other four All-America lists are released next week starting with the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America on Monday, the Sporting News on Tuesday and American Football Coaches Association.