Michigan’s junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and junior cornerback Lavert Hill were named to the Associated Press All-America teams Monday.

Bush was named to the second-team AP All-America after being on the third team last season. He has already been named to the first-team All-America by Walter Camp after a strong junior season, along with being named to the first-team All-America by Sports Illustrated and the Athletic.

Bush finished the 2018 season with 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and six pass breakups. Against Indiana, he had a season-high 12 tackles.

Since Bush was not on the AP first team, he is not eligible to be named a consensus All-American. Former Wolverine defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. was the only Michigan player who was on the consensus All-America team last year. The only other Wolverines to be on the consensus All-America team in the Jim Harbaugh era were linebacker Jabrill Peppers, tight end Jake Butt and cornerback Jourdan Lewis in 2016.

Winovich was named to the third-team All-America by the AP for the first time in his career, while also being on the Walter Camp second team. He was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection this season. This past season, he had 62 tackles and a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He recovered one fumble and seven pass breakups.

Along with Winovich, Hill was named to the third-team All-America for the first time at Michigan. He was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. This season, he had one interception and five pass breakups.

The Wolverines had zero players named to ESPN’s list of All-America players.