In the final announcement of the major All-America teams, two Wolverines earned selections by the American Football Coaches Association Wednesday.

Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was named to the first team by the AFCA, while fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich earned second-team honors.

Bush just missed out on unanimous status as he was named to the first team on four of the five major All-America teams. He was also named to the first team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. Because he was only named to the second team by the Associated Press, he missed out on unanimous status, but was named a consensus All-American because he was named to three out of the first-team lists.

Bush was a finalist for Bronko Nagurski and Butkus Awards and was the Big Ten's Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. He was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team coaches and media. He was Michigan’s leading tackler with 80 tackles was second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss.

Winovich was also named to the second team by Walter Camp and to the third team by the Associated Press. He had a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss and ranks No. 10 all-time at Michigan with 41.5.