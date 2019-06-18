After Michigan's defense was destroyed by both Ohio State and Florida in the final two games of last season, a narrative was formed that U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown's clubs are not capable of shutting down elite offenses.

While the final two performances were indeed pitiful in every way imaginable, the aforementioned sentiment is nowhere near accurate.

Elite offenses are seldom 'shut down' in this day and age of college football, especially when considering the way the game's offensive attacks have developed and advanced.

With that being said, Brown's squads have turned in some incredible performances against outstanding offenses during his three years at Michigan, and the numbers on the chart below fully exemplify that.

We have defined 'outstanding offenses' as units that finished the year ranked in the top-35 nationally in yards per game.

U-M has faced eight such clubs who fit that criteria over the past three years, and Brown's defenses have held six of those eight below their season average in yards per game.