Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones flashed immense potential last season as a freshman, playing in perhaps a bigger role than many expected.

However, he still made plenty of freshman mistakes in 2017 — on both offense and special teams — but recently talked about the strides he has made as a sophomore.

“I’m more focused, experienced and comfortable,” he admitted. “Being more physical is a part of what I want to be as a receiver, and is always something I have to work on.”

He finally hauled in the first touchdown catch of his Michigan career on Saturday, bringing in a five-yard rocket from junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

Patterson showed off a strong and accurate arm on the play, and Peoples-Jones discussed what it’s been like playing with him so far.

“It was a great throw,” the wideout exclaimed. “He makes my job a lot easier. I just knew I had to get my feet down in the end zone — that’s always the No. 1 thing.

“I actually thought I had scored earlier in the game near the goal line, but they said I had stepped out at the three or four-yard line. It felt like I was in the end zone though.

“Shea is just so dynamic. He can do it all — throw, run, and throw on the run. I wouldn’t say he gives us a different level of confidence, but he makes himself easy to play with.

“He puts the ball where it needs to be, but you still need to run your routes to the full extent.”

Patterson wasn’t the only quarterback Peoples-Jones raved about last night.

Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey has also seen some time this year, and has completed five of his seven passes with a touchdown.

“His composure is what stands out about him,” the sophomore explained. “Dylan plays with a relaxed mind and makes all his reads. He doesn’t get scared in games either, and is always ready to go whenever he’s needed.”

The Wolverines didn’t have a full time receivers coach last year, but Jim McElwain was brought in during the offseason to serve in that role.

The play from the position has been noticeably better in 2018.

“He simplifies things,” Peoples-Jones revealed. “He makes it easy to understand what he’s saying.”

Redshirt freshman walk-on receiver Jake McCurry has come a long way under McElwain’s tutelage, even earning some playing time toward the end of Saturday’s victory.

McCurry capitalized on that time, scoring his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I was on the sidelines and was very happy for him,” Peoples-Jones laughed. “What an exciting moment for him.”

The sophomore also provided an update on injured redshirt freshman position-mate Tarik Black.

“He’s doing great,” the Detroit native said. “Any time a great player like him goes down, it’s tough. Knowing Tarik, though, he’ll bounce back even better than before.”