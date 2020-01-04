News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 15:37:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares For NFL Draft

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has declared for the NFL Draft.

Peoples-Jones finishes his career with 103 receptions for 1,327 yards and 12 touchdowns, including one catch for 34 yards in the last game, a Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama. The 6-2, 208 pounder was a third team All-Big Ten selection the last two seasons. He caught 34 passes for 438 yards this season and returned 24 punts 173 yards.

Peoples-Jones joins junior center Cesar Ruiz in declaring for the draft. Michigan is still waiting on a decision from junior Nico Collins, as well.

