Michigan Wolverines Football: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares For NFL Draft
Michigan junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has declared for the NFL Draft.
Forever Go Blue !! 💙 pic.twitter.com/310Z8NnKiX— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) January 4, 2020
Peoples-Jones finishes his career with 103 receptions for 1,327 yards and 12 touchdowns, including one catch for 34 yards in the last game, a Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama. The 6-2, 208 pounder was a third team All-Big Ten selection the last two seasons. He caught 34 passes for 438 yards this season and returned 24 punts 173 yards.
Peoples-Jones joins junior center Cesar Ruiz in declaring for the draft. Michigan is still waiting on a decision from junior Nico Collins, as well.
