Michigan sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' electrifying 60-yard punt return for a score against Nebraska on Saturday has earned him Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

The score was the fourth for the sophomore in Michigan's last seven quarters, giving him five total on the year — four on offense and one on special teams.

The punt return touchdown is the second of Peoples-Jones' career (he also ran back a 79-yarder last year against Air Force), but his first weekly honor by the conference.

Sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas was actually the last Wolverine to take home the Big Ten award, when he took a 99-yard kick return to the house in the season opener at Notre Dame.

Peoples-Jones shared this week's honor with MSU kicker Matt Coghlin, who scored a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt at Indiana over the weekend, while making all five of his extra points.