Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch delivered a host of bonus takes, leading up to the Big Ten opener with Nebraska.

Here’s an extended session with Karsch, touching on the early conference struggles and Michigan’s current status. He talked about…

• Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones’s big day versus SMU: “[Junior quarterback] Shea Patterson put some of those throws right on the money. On the crossing route, he got a great block downfield by [redshirt sophomore tight end] Nick Eubanks.

“One of the things that’s cool to see is that the team recognized that. Grant Newsome, who is working with the tight ends, came flying off the bench to give Eubanks a big high-five. Sometimes you get to the sidelines and you don’t know who scored the touchdown. They were very appreciative of Eubanks’ effort.

“In the locker room after the game, Donovan Peoples-Jones said, ‘That’s probably why I scored, because he paved the way to the blue paint.’

“There was the deep ball. It’s always good to get behind the defense, and have the quarterback deliver it right in stride, and have time, which has been an issue the last couple of years. And there was a back-shoulder throw, which felt like Chad Henne.

“Patterson goes 14-for-18, and finds one receiver for three touchdowns. They emphatically ended the streak of no wide receiver touchdowns.”