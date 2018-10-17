Michigan Wolverines Football: Drew Singleton Has Left The Program
Redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Singleton is no longer with the Michigan football program. Singleton has asked for and was granted his release, according to team spokesman Dave Ablauf.
The Paramus (N.J.) Catholic native suffered a major knee injury as a senior, rehabbed last year and was in line to play this year. He was beaten out by sophomore Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Devin Gil, however, and was playing primarily on special teams.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown said Singleton was just behind Gil and Ross in August.
"Those three guys are in that fistfight. Coach likes to use the term 'cage match;' I guess that's what it is," he said. "If you ask me today who's the leader in the clubhouse, I would say there is none. I think Josh and Devin Gil are probably slightly ahead of Drew."
Singletons' departure leaves U-M with nine scholarship linebackers. U-M is expected to take at least three in the 2019 class and has pledges from two.
