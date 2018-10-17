Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Singleton is no longer with the Michigan football program. Singleton has asked for and was granted his release, according to team spokesman Dave Ablauf.

The Paramus (N.J.) Catholic native suffered a major knee injury as a senior, rehabbed last year and was in line to play this year. He was beaten out by sophomore Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Devin Gil, however, and was playing primarily on special teams.