Michigan's offensive line was expected to be the best in the Big Ten coming into the season, and the best the Wolverines had possessed since the final years of the Lloyd Carr era.

Those expectations were based on the fact that the club had four returning starters (fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, senior left guard Ben Bredeson, junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior right guard Mike Onwenu) who earned All-Big Ten honors in some capacity last season, and that the unit got progressively better under first-year position coach Ed Warinner in 2018.

The progress under Warinner's tutelage in his debut campaign in Ann Arbor was obvious, and was best on display when the Maize and Blue racked up 320 rushing yards in the Oct. 13 win over Wisconsin, before compiling 183 yards on the ground the following week against an MSU rush defense that finished No. 1 in the country.

The fact that the unit is suddenly not able to run block at an adequate level is mind-boggling, with the club having averaged 3.9 yards per carry or fewer in four of its six games.

It's difficult to blame the coaching when considering Warinner's track record and the immense success he's had throughout his 35-year coaching career.

The front five finally showed signs of progress last week at Illinois when U-M accumulated 295 yards on the ground, but whether or not that was a result of the Illini's porous run defense or substantial strides actually being made remains to be seen.

Considering how inconsistent Michigan's passing attack has been this season (73rd nationally in yards per game), having the ability to run the ball at least somewhat effectively against the likes of Penn State, Notre Dame, MSU and Ohio State will be crucial if the club hopes to come out with wins in those games.