Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner has many ties to Michigan State.

His son, Edward, plays for linebacker for the Spartans and Warinner coached in East Lansing for 1985-86 as a defensive assistant.

One of Warinner’s other connections to the Michigan State comes through a friendship Mark Dantonio. While coaching at Akron in 1984, Warinner roomed with Dantonio and the two became friends.

"That was a long time ago," Warinner said. "We were just two guys who loved coaching football, loved the opportunity to learn. We working together. So, we enjoyed that time together and we hit it off and had a great relationship."

The two don’t get to spend much time together now, but ahead of the renewal of the Michigan – MSU rivalry, the two showed each other a lot of respect.

NOTES

- Against Wisconsin, Michigan’s offensive line had one of its best performances of the season. Warinner was very happy with what he saw from his group.

“Just the consistency of how they played and our ability to go in at halftime and make some adjustments and really get rolling in the second half with improved play with more consistency,” Warinner said. “We were able to run the ball consistently against a really good defense. That was very pleasing and the style we did it in.

The Wolverines adjusted to what plays that would work best against Wisconsin based on what they were seeing.

- Since struggling in the loss to Notre Dame, Warinner said that he’s seen the offensive line improve, especially during the week leading up to each game.

“The number one thing is just how they prepare,” Warinner said. “Because they are preparing well, with focus, with great practices, with physicality in practice, that’s showing up on Saturday. Every week, they’ve continued to do that and continued to get better.”

- Because of his time at Ohio State and Notre Dame, Warinner knows what it takes to play the Spartans. This isn’t Warinner’s first rodeo when it comes to this game.

“You have to be really good at what you’re doing because they’re going to play physical, they’re going to play technique, they’re going to make good adjustments and you have to match that,” Warinner said.

- While Warinner said he believes every Big Ten game requires a nasty streak as an offensive lineman, the Michigan State game requires a different mentality. It takes something different to win these types of games.

“In rivalry games, it’s about the will to win and competing every snap,” Warinner said. “Finishing because these games come down to the fourth quarter. A play here, a play there. A stop here or a third down here.”

- Michigan’s offensive line is one of the least penalized units in the country. The Wolverines only have one holding and three illegal procedure penalties all season. Warinner said he’s proud of this and said it comes down to attention to detail, especially in practice.

“We address every snap,” Warinner said. “There’s no snap where you don’t get coached. There’s no snap that if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, it isn’t addressed.”

- Rivalry games are not just for the players. Warinner loves coaching in them as well.

“You turn it up a notch, Warinner said. “That’s why you do this. These are the great opportunities, the fun games, the memories you have of coaching in these games stay with you for a lifetime.”