After Michigan’s dominant victory over Wisconsin in primetime, ESPN had a lot to say about the Wolverines. Here’s a look at what ESPN has to say about U-M.

- According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, the Wolverines have a 22% chance of making the playoff, which is the sixth-best percentage in the country. U-M also has a 4% chance of winning the title.

- Michigan had the biggest rise in the Playoff Predictor, with their chances of making the playoff increasing by 11% after the victory over Wisconsin.

- Michigan has the 8th best strength of record in college football. According to ESPN, there is only a 35% chance of an average top-25 team getting to 6-1 with Michigan’s schedule.

- ESPN projects Michigan to reach the Rose Bowl and face either Washington or Oregon. The Wolverines bowl prospects have improved with their strong play in recent weeks.

- The Wolverines check in at No. 6 in ESPN’s power rankings.

“Jim Harbaugh has taken plenty of heat for failing to win the big game at Michigan, so yes, it's a big deal the Wolverines beat Wisconsin -- especially the way they did,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson said. “They dominated the game, racking up 320 yards on the ground. So that has to lift their confidence as they go into another big game next weekend against Michigan State.”

-ESPN’s Paul Finebaum thinks that U-M is serious contender for the Playoffs.

“They are because they have so many opportunities ahead,” Finebaum said. “The Notre Dame game is long gone. They have Michigan State. They have an elite program that James Franklin has developed at Penn State -- didn’t hear his press conference last night. … Then there’s Ohio State. I don’t think they’ll get there because I still like Ohio State, but give Jim Harbaugh credit. A lot of people were trying to write him off a couple of weeks ago.”

- ESPN’s Chris Low has fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich on his midseason All-American list.

“All across the Wolverines' defensive line, they are absolutely loaded, which explains why Michigan has been one of the best defenses in the country,” Low writes. “The beatdown of Wisconsin on Saturday was especially impressive. Winovich, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound redshirt senior, has been a whirling dervish for the Wolverines with 10.5 tackles for loss. He's surrounded by talented players, but opposing coaches will tell you that Winovich is the guy who makes it all go for a defense that's playing at a championship level.”