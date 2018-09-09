Sophomore fullback Ben Mason: "There was one play in particular on one of [senior running back Karan] Higdon's long runs where Mason came up and put his nose on the throat of a linebacker, and knocked him out of the hole completely and into the next defender.

"He’ll get a helmet sticker for that hit. This team has more of a physical presence in the run game when he's on the field. They need to find a way to get him on the field more because he’s one of the most physical guys out there when he's in the game."

The running game in general: "They were getting combo blocks a little better and putting a hat on a hat, but I don’t believe they were moving people off the ball like they’ll need to do later in the year. There were some good things, but Western’s defense is not good, so let’s cool it a bit on the Kool-Aid, because things are not all fine and good yet.

"I do give them credit for blocking the guys in front of them, but I’m still not going to draw any conclusions until October. This was a proper and an expected step, but I’m just not getting excited yet.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey: "The fact that he was the second-string guy doesn’t surprise me. We’ve always had a concern about [redshirt sophomore quarterback Brandon] Peters’ body language out there, and quarterbacks need to have a swagger to lead the huddle.

"Even when you make a mistake, you still have to know it’s your team to run. Harbaugh has stacked that quarterback room with a ton of competition, so you either need to perform or step away, and I think that’s what we’re seeing with McCaffrey.”

The running backs: "The backs are much better this year at cut blocking. When a blitzer comes in, they’re accelerating through the far leg with their feet up in the air on that defender. You can’t do that every time, but early on it’s clear Michigan is much better at that technique.”