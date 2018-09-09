Michigan Wolverines Football: Experts Weigh In On U-M's 49-3 Victory
TheWolverine contributors Doug Skene and Ryan Van Bergen gave their take this morning on Michigan's 49-3 win over WMU yesterday, and we've rounded up their best quotes for you below:
Doug Skene:
Sophomore fullback Ben Mason: "There was one play in particular on one of [senior running back Karan] Higdon's long runs where Mason came up and put his nose on the throat of a linebacker, and knocked him out of the hole completely and into the next defender.
"He’ll get a helmet sticker for that hit. This team has more of a physical presence in the run game when he's on the field. They need to find a way to get him on the field more because he’s one of the most physical guys out there when he's in the game."
The running game in general: "They were getting combo blocks a little better and putting a hat on a hat, but I don’t believe they were moving people off the ball like they’ll need to do later in the year. There were some good things, but Western’s defense is not good, so let’s cool it a bit on the Kool-Aid, because things are not all fine and good yet.
"I do give them credit for blocking the guys in front of them, but I’m still not going to draw any conclusions until October. This was a proper and an expected step, but I’m just not getting excited yet.”
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey: "The fact that he was the second-string guy doesn’t surprise me. We’ve always had a concern about [redshirt sophomore quarterback Brandon] Peters’ body language out there, and quarterbacks need to have a swagger to lead the huddle.
"Even when you make a mistake, you still have to know it’s your team to run. Harbaugh has stacked that quarterback room with a ton of competition, so you either need to perform or step away, and I think that’s what we’re seeing with McCaffrey.”
The running backs: "The backs are much better this year at cut blocking. When a blitzer comes in, they’re accelerating through the far leg with their feet up in the air on that defender. You can’t do that every time, but early on it’s clear Michigan is much better at that technique.”
Ryan Van Bergen:
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson: "I liked the timing of his passes. They were caught as the receivers were making their breaks and getting separation. There weren’t many passes — if any — where WMU players got their hands on a balls, or where they could make a play on it.
"Even more encouraging than just completing them was where Patterson was putting them. The line also did a decent job protecting him, even though he had to move around more often than you’d like.”
The play of the defensive line: "One guy who stood out to me was [junior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp. He went out there and did some good things. He held his spot well, despite being one of their least experienced guys on the line.
"On pass rush downs, [junior defensive end Rashan] Gary and [fifth-year senior defensive end Chase] Winovich lined up together. You can see [Greg] Mattison is putting things together to try and develop more of a pass rush.
"I thought we’d see more sacks though. Traditionally, guys in a game like this are getting more sacks than two, so I’m still looking for them to get more pressure on quarterbacks.”
Those who are downplaying the win: "There’s nothing Michigan can do about its schedule or how their opponents perform. Nebraska’s loss yesterday, for example, isn't going to help U-M's case in a few weeks, but all you can do is continue to develop and progress.
"How you do in November is what will determine your season. Everything to this point is about improvement, and they have to treat every game that way.”
Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo:
Patterson: "His play was encouraging. We're finding out that he’s using his legs more to throw than to run, even though he’s lining up both in the shotgun and under center. Michigan is running some spread looks, but it’s to have him throw, not run.”
Big Ten Network's Howard Griffith:
Michigan's defense: "They held WMU to just three points and less than 210 yards of offense. Remember, WMU had 74 plays from scrimmage, and that’s a game you'd usually win, but they didn't because Michigan’s defense was so aggressive.”
