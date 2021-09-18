1. Freshman tailback Blake Corum : Corum’s numbers alone are good enough to head this list. He rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 tries, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. But he represents the big blue wave of a ground game, for the third straight week.

Michigan dominated the game, the headlines, and of course, the Top Five Players Of The Game. It this situation, it might have been the top 20.

1. Freshman tailback Blake Corum: Corum’s numbers alone are good enough to head this list. He rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 tries, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. But he represents the big blue wave of a ground game, for the third straight week.

2. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara: After hearing all week that Michigan might not be able to throw the ball, McNamara connected on 72.7 percent of his passes (8-for-11) for 191 yards and a touchdown, while directing a third-straight turnover-free effort.

3. Sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson: With a little less gust in the breeze (or a little less break in his stride), Johnson would have enjoyed a pair of long touchdown bombs in this one. As it was, his 87-yarder marked the third-longest TD catch in Michigan history, and he nabbed three receptions for 117 yards on the day.

4. Redshirt sophomore Gemon Green: Green makes the list on the strength of his interception to set up one of the nine Michigan touchdowns. It marked the Wolverines’ first pickoff of the season, a welcome snag after several near misses by U-M defensive backs.

5. Freshman receiver A.J. Henning: Henning’s effort portends plenty for the future. He became Michigan’s punt returner, taking five attempts back a combined 70 yards, including a long of 32. He also went 24 yards with a toss from McNamara, and gained 26 yards on an end-around.