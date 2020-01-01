Five Best Players Of The Game
Michigan gave Alabama a battle, but in the end, the Crimson Tide’s talent swept away the second half. Here’s a look at the game’s five best players.
1. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — Jeudy’s a pro, and he saved his best for last. He began the game with an 85-yard touchdown reception, and wound up with a half-dozen catches for a career-best 204 yards.
2. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — Not bad for a fill-in. At one point, Jones was 12-for-15 with three touchdown passes. He wound up 16-for-25, with 327 yards through the air and that trio of TD tosses, enough to win.
3. Alabama tailback Najee Harris — The one-time Michigan recruit did most of his damage late, but he helped his team put the game away. Harris ended up with 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 carries.
4. Freshman tailback Zach Charbonnet — Charbonnet looked strong in this one, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on his 13 attempts. His 84 yards on the ground helped Michigan fashion a 16-14 lead at intermission, and had the Crimson Tide on its heels for a half.
5. Freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson — Another rookie took a big step forward in this game. Jackson burst out on the opening kickoff, taking it back to midfield. He ended up leading Michigan in receiving with 57 yards on four catches, and an average of 14.3 yards per grab.
