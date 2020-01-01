Michigan gave Alabama a battle, but in the end, the Crimson Tide’s talent swept away the second half. Here’s a look at the game’s five best players.

1. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — Jeudy’s a pro, and he saved his best for last. He began the game with an 85-yard touchdown reception, and wound up with a half-dozen catches for a career-best 204 yards.

2. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — Not bad for a fill-in. At one point, Jones was 12-for-15 with three touchdown passes. He wound up 16-for-25, with 327 yards through the air and that trio of TD tosses, enough to win.