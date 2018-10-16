The college football season is reaching its halfway point. With the season at the midpoint, various outlets have announced their midseason All-American lists.

Michigan has four players that make appearances on some of the midseason All-American lists.

Fifth-year senior defense Chase Winovich has made a few different midseason All-American lists.

ESPN’s Chris Low Winovich on his midseason All-American list.

“All across the Wolverines' defensive line, they are absolutely loaded, which explains why Michigan has been one of the best defenses in the country,” Low writes. “The beatdown of Wisconsin on Saturday was especially impressive. Winovich, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound redshirt senior, has been a whirling dervish for the Wolverines with 10.5 tackles for loss. He's surrounded by talented players, but opposing coaches will tell you that Winovich is the guy who makes it all go for a defense that's playing at a championship level.”

Winovich also was named to the first team by the Associated Press midseason All-American list.

Junior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson made the second team AP All-American list and junior linebacker Devin Bush made the AP third team. Bush also made the Athletic’s second team All-American, and the second team on Sports Illustrated All-American list, along with redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart.