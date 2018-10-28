Ronnie Bell has just three catches on the year, but two have gone for touchdowns. Brandon Brown

New NCAA rules allow players to play in up to four games in a season, and still maintain their redshirts. With that in mind, here's a look at which Michigan freshmen have burned their redshirts through eight outings, and which are still intact. The list below reveals how many contests each freshmen has seen action in:

Eight Games Player Ronnie Bell (WR) Aidan Hutchinson (DE) Jake Moody (K)

Notes: Bell, Hutchinson and Moody have appeared in all eight contests this season, meaning their redshirts have all been burned and each of them will be sophomores in 2019. The fact that the trio has seen such extensive game action isn't necessarily surprising — U-M has just six scholarship wide receivers, which has likely forced Bell into early action, while Hutchinson has been too good to keep off the field, despite a talented defensive end rotation in front of him. Moody, meanwhile, has done an excellent job on kickoffs all year long, and could even see an expanded role on field goals if redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin continues to struggle.

Four Games Player Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Notes: VanSumeren is in a unique situation. He has already played in four games, which means he cannot appear in another if he hopes to hold onto his redshirt. However, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the staff appear to be content with redshirting him. VanSumeren played in four of the team's first five outings, but has not appeared since the Sept. 29 victory at Northwestern — this likely signifies the coaches are well aware that he has reached the four-game maximum, and don't plan on playing him again this year.



Three Games Player Jalen Mayfield (LT)

Notes: Mayfield has appeared in the Western Michigan, Nebraska and Maryland affairs, and can play in only one more game and still keep his redshirt. Barring injury to redshirt junior left tackle Jon Runyan, it's safe to assume Mayfield will not play in two more games.

Two Games Player Hassan Haskins (RB) Christian Turner (RB)

Notes: Turner played in the Nebraska and Wisconsin contests, and will likely keep his redshirt now that junior running back Chris Evans has returned from injury. Haskins appeared in the Notre Dame and Western Michigan affairs on special teams but hasn't played since, which likely signifies he too will hold onto his redshirt.

One Game Player Michael Barrett (WR) Sammy Faustin (DB) Cam McGrone (LB) Joe Milton (QB)

Notes: All of these players can compete in up to three more games, so it's unlikely any of them will burn their redshirts. They can all play in up to three more games and still be redshirt freshmen next season.

Hasn't Played Player Vincent Gray (DB) Gemon Green (DB) German Green (DB) Ryan Hayes (TE/OT) Mustapha Muhammad (TE) Luke Schoonmaker (TE) Myles Sims (CB) Taylor Upshaw (DE) Julius Welschof (DE)