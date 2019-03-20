“They’ll get the pads on this week, and these guys are itching to start hearing them pop. It’s a great opportunity for the veteran guys to assess their techniques and the things they’ve been working on all offseason, and for the young guys who didn’t see the field last year to see if what they’ve learned over the last six to eight months will be enough to earn them a spot in the starting lineup.”

“When practice finally starts though, they go in with what I call short skirts. They’re not allowed to wear pads yet, so it’s like you’re walking in with your skirt on.

“There’s a conditioning process these guys have gone through in the offseason, in which they spent the majority of their time with [strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert,” Jansen explained.

Before discussing specific players and position battles though, he began by explaining how valuable spring practices are for both the veterans and the youngsters on the team.

Though the Maize and Blue basketball team is attempting to embark on what could potentially be another deep NCAA Tournament run, this week’s Inside Michigan Basketball radio show snuck in a segment with Jansen to hear his thoughts on the 2019 gridiron Wolverines.

Michigan kicked off spring practices on Sunday, and former U-M All-American and 1997 National Champion Jon Jansen is — and has been — a regular attendee.

Most of the talk this offseason has surrounded Michigan’s offense, especially once head coach Jim Harbaugh brought in new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from Alabama and former staffer Pep Hamilton eventually departed.

At just 35 years old, Gattis already has fans buzzing about what Michigan’s offense could look like in 2019, with the phrases ‘up-tempo’ and ‘less huddling’ being thrown around by none other than Harbaugh himself.

“Coach Harbaugh was asked about the quarterbacks on Monday, and gave the answer everybody was expecting,” Jansen recalled.

“He explained that [senior] Shea Patterson can’t kick his feet up because of the competition behind him. [Redshirt sophomore] Dylan McCaffrey is a great young quarterback, and so is [redshirt freshman] Joe Milton.

“There are so many good arms in that room, and even though it’s obviously Shea’s job right now, the competition is what’s going to drive that position.

“I’m so excited to see what this new Josh Gattis offense looks like, because there are great play makers on this team at wide receiver in [junior] Nico Collins, [junior] Donovan Peoples-Jones, [redshirt sophomore] Tarik Black and [sophomore] Ronnie Bell.

“Those guys can get open and make big plays — I call them ball hawks, because they can go up and get the ball whenever they need to, wherever it is. When you pair that with what Michigan has at tight end, it's a scary combination.

“Fans are soon going to realize that these tight ends aren’t just going to line up next to the tackles — [senior] Sean McKeon and [redshirt junior] Nick Eubanks will be split out, and getting their big bodies downfield and on linebackers in one-on-one matchups.

“As for the running backs, I think [redshirt freshman] Christian Turner will be a tremendous player for Michigan, along with the young buck, [freshman] Zach Charbonnet.

“I’m excited to see what those two do behind an offensive line that has four returning starters on it. [Redshirt freshman] Jalen Mayfield could be in the mix as well, though you’ll have a few other guys battling it out for that fifth spot.

“Any time you have veteran guys returning on the offensive line and at wide receiver, tight end and quarterback, you have a great chance to have an explosive offense.

“As for the defense, I only have two words to say — Don Brown!”

Jansen has been a vocal supporter of the program since his U-M career wrapped up in 1998, and was asked this week if he ever wishes he could strap it up and put the winged helmet on just one more time.

“Every day,” he insisted. “I loved playing football for the University of Michigan.

“As I was walking to practice on Sunday, I told my daughter how special it would be to hear the sounds of not only football, but Don Brown’s voice echoing through Al Glick Fieldhouse, Jim Harbaugh shouting at the quarterbacks, and the offensive line coaches getting after it.

“It takes me back to the days when I was walking out there with my own helmet. I still wish I could put the pads back on every day when I wake up — I think I’d be able to hang with those guys for a little while, but I’d be paying the price tomorrow morning.”