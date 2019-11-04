Jackson Honored For His Kick Return, Glasgow Named A Butkus Semifinalist
Following his 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Saturday at Maryland, Michigan Wolverines football freshman wideout Giles Jackson has been named the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week in the Big Ten.
Jackson shares the honor with Maryland junior running back Javon Leake, who also happened to run a kickoff back 97 yards for a score in the same game.
How many times have you watched this kick return TD?
Giles Jackson is Week 10 B1G co-special teams player of the week.
The freshman's game-opening score marked the Wolverines' first kick return for a TD since receiver Jehu Chesson in 2015, when he took one 96 yards to the house in a 38-0 blowout of Northwestern.
Saturday wasn't the first time Jackson had found the end zone as a member of the Maize and Blue, with his 23-yard TD reception from redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton in the Sept. 28 annihilation of Rutgers standing as his debut score.
Michigan's last Special Teams Player of the Week was then-freshman kicker Jake Moody last year on Nov. 19, following his perfect 6-for-6 showing on field goals in a 31-20 win over Indiana.
The six conversions set a single-game school record, and were the first six makes of Moody's career.
Jordan Glasgow Named one of 12 Semifinalists for Dick Butkus Award
Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award on Monday, which is given annually to the nation's best linebacker.
Five of the 15 candidates are from the Big Ten, with Michigan State senior Joe Bachie (who was ruled ineligible last week after failing a drug test), Wisconsin fifth-year senior Zack Baun, Illinois redshirt junior Jake Hansen and Penn State sophomore Micah Parsons being the other four.
Glasgow has started all nine games for the Maize and Blue this season and has racked up 63 tackles, which are the second most on the team.
He has also chipped in four sacks (third most) and 4.5 tackles for loss (fifth).
---
