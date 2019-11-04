Following his 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Saturday at Maryland, Michigan Wolverines football freshman wideout Giles Jackson has been named the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week in the Big Ten. Jackson shares the honor with Maryland junior running back Javon Leake, who also happened to run a kickoff back 97 yards for a score in the same game.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman wideout Giles Jackson has caught four passes for 35 yards this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

The freshman's game-opening score marked the Wolverines' first kick return for a TD since receiver Jehu Chesson in 2015, when he took one 96 yards to the house in a 38-0 blowout of Northwestern. Saturday wasn't the first time Jackson had found the end zone as a member of the Maize and Blue, with his 23-yard TD reception from redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton in the Sept. 28 annihilation of Rutgers standing as his debut score. Michigan's last Special Teams Player of the Week was then-freshman kicker Jake Moody last year on Nov. 19, following his perfect 6-for-6 showing on field goals in a 31-20 win over Indiana. The six conversions set a single-game school record, and were the first six makes of Moody's career.

Jordan Glasgow Named one of 12 Semifinalists for Dick Butkus Award

Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow's 63 tackles are 14 behind senior viper Khaleke Hudson's 77 for the team lead. (AP Images)

