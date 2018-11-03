Michigan leads Penn State 14-0 as the two teams head to the locker rooms in Ann Arbor.

First quarter

The Wolverines got off to a hot start this afternoon, forcing a Penn State punt on the Nittany Lions' first drive of the game, capped off by a sack from junior linebacker Josh Uche.

Michigan then started at its own 24-yard line at the 12:12 mark, and drove eight plays in 76 yards to grab a 7-0 lead. The possession was capped off with a one-yard scoring run by junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

The U-M defense forced another punt on the Nittany Lions' next drive, and the Maize and Blue took over at their own 29-yard line with 6:47 to go in the quarter.

However, their drive came to a halt when Patterson's fourth-down pass attempt to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry was knocked away in PSU territory.

The failed fourth-down attempt didn't hurt the Wolverines, though, as Penn State punted once again on its next drive.

Michigan had a chance to extend its 7-0 lead at the 1:06 mark of the quarter, but redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin's 50-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Second quarter

Penn State immediately returned the favor, though, when fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley fumbled a handoff exchange at midfield, and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich recovered.

Michigan then strung together a 10-play, 48-yard scoring drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the corner of the end zone, putting U-M up 14-0.

Uche came up big once again on Penn State's next series, ending things with his second sack of the day.

A 28-yard return by Peoples-Jones gave the Wolverines outstanding field position at the PSU 38-yard line with 4:54 to go in the half.

They couldn't capitalize, though, and punted with 3:10 to go.

Penn State took over at its own 10-yard line and drove into Michigan territory, but its drive was ended with a sack from redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow.

The Nittany Lions punted and Michigan took a knee to end the half.

Takeaways

The story of the day so far has been Michigan's defense.

It has held the Nittany Lions to just 77 total yards, including minus-six on the ground and 1-of-6 on third downs.

As was the case two weeks ago at Michigan State, though, U-M hasn't consistently taken advantage of outstanding field position.

The Wolverines have 210 yards of offense, but just 14 points — Nordin's blocked field goal and a punt in PSU territory have been the Wolverines' notable failed attempts to extend the lead.

If the U-M defense keeps playing the way it is, though, it's unlikely to matter.