Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reflected on U-M's bye week on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, and also stressed how important it is for his team to stay focused moving forward. Comedian and host of NBC's American Ninja Warrior Matt Iseman also joined the program. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on the bye week:

"We had good practices and good weight workouts. The guys had a few days off to go home, but we had a perfect attendance for Sunday's weight workouts and meetings. I was very happy about that."

Jim Harbaugh, on what lies ahead for his team:

"We need to continue to approach it the way we have been, which is one game at a time. It's fun to be in this position. It's kind of like being on the cutting edge, because you have to be razor sharp — our staff and our players all understand that, and realize the challenges that lie ahead. "Penn State, meanwhile, is really good in all phases — they have good players and a good scheme. They've played in big games and have been successful before, and [fifth-year senior quarterback] Trace McSorley just has that winning factor. "Winning is how you would define it — players like that are good at winning, and they find ways to win."

Jim Harbaugh, on the amount of football he watched this past weekend:

"I watched a lot of football on Saturday, and picked up a few things from what I saw. I watched the noon games, the 3:30 ones and the 7:00 ones — I didn't make it to 10:30 though. "I'll stay up for those after our noon games sometimes, but not this week."

Matt Iseman, on how reliant people are on technology:

"We're so privileged to be able to flick on a switch and have light, or to be able to turn a knob and have water. It wasn't that long ago when people had to go out and kill food every day. "We laugh at survivalists sometimes, but it would be good to have one around if things ever went wrong. "I wouldn't be able to start a fire or find water — I'm useless. I would go to my phone and be like, 'Why isn't the internet working?! What's going on?!'"

Matt Iseman:

"I may or may not have claimed before that the Heisman trophy was named after me, and that they just misspelled it."

