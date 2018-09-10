One of the most impressive aspects of Michigan’s season so far has been the play of its special teams.

Both the punting and kick return units have shined in 2018, and head coach Jim Harbaugh sung their praises tonight on the Inside Michigan Football radio show at the Pizza House in Ann Arbor.

“[Junior viper] Khaleke [Hudson] blocking that punt on Saturday was textbook,” Harbaugh exclaimed. “He split two would-be blockers and went low with his head and hands down, and took the ball right off the foot of the punter.

“[Redshirt sophomore] Will Hart was our Special Teams Player of the Week after he flipped field position on several occasions.

“Our young [freshman kickoff man] Jake Moody’s kickoffs really stood out. He kicked off three times in the first quarter into a stiff wind, and all of them wound up as touchbacks.”

The offensive line, meanwhile, hasn’t endured as much success this season.

They showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and were able to create space for U-M’s running backs on Saturday, but still have a long way to go.

Harbaugh, however, was pleased with their progress, and the progress of the offense in general.

“The line was tighter in their assignments and moved people off the ball,” he recalled. “Pass protection was solid too. I’ve seen improvement with them since spring ball.

“We’re good up the middle. [Sophomore center] Cesar [Ruiz] is doing a fabulous job, but has room to get better. It helps to have [junior left guard Ben] Bredeson and [junior right guard Mike] Onwenu next to him.

“[Redshirt junior left tackle] Jon Runyan and [fifth-year senior right tackle] Juwann Bushell-Beatty are also doing well. [Freshman left Jalen] Mayfield and [redshirt freshman right tackle James] Hudson also got in there against Western and did a good job.

“The offense did not turn the ball over, and only had one penalty. Our whole second team unit got in the game and acquitted itself well.”

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson continues to impress on that side of the ball, completing 12 of his 17 passes with three touchdowns on Saturday.

The case could be made that the passing game looked better on Saturday than it did all of last year.

“We could’ve easily made Shea the Offensive Player of the Game,” Harbaugh admitted, even though it was given to Bredeson. “He’s getting the ball to multiple receivers, which means he’s seeing the field well.

“I didn’t think there was any chance he could complete that one ball to [redshirt freshman wideout] Oliver Martin along the sideline — very few people could have made that play.

“[Sophomore receiver] Nico Collins is such a big target too, and a smooth athlete. He can transition and create space that way, and is doing a good job blocking.

“[Sophomore wideout] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] made some good catches on the run too — he’s building a callus and gaining confidence.”

Although senior running back Karan Higdon and junior Chris Evans obviously deserve most of the credit for the ground game success (156 and 86 yards, respectively), Harbaugh mentioned someone else in the backfield he’d like to give some recognition too as well.

“[Sophomore fullback] Ben Mason’s game this week was really good,” he exclaimed. “He actually blocked two guys on Karan’s long run, and that really sprung him.

“He also did a better job with his eyes looking inside — you could see him going through the holes and picking up the most dangerous defender.”

The defense deserves plenty of credit too for the blowout win, holding what was expected to be a potent Bronco offense to just three points and 208 total yards.

“They threw three deep balls at [fifth-year senior cornerback] Brandon Watson, and all three were incomplete,” Harbaugh noted. “[Junior cornerback] Lavert Hill also had an excellent game, and WMU didn’t pick on [junior cornerback] David Long much.

“[Junior linebacker] Devin Bush also had nine tackles and a fourth-and-one stop by himself. [Sophomore linebacker] Josh Ross made a dramatic improvement from this week to last, while [redshirt sophomore linebacker] Devin Gil and [redshirt freshman linebacker] Jordan Anthony did some good things.”

The Wolverines next turn their focus to SMU, in what will be a 3:30 kickoff on Saturday.

Michigan played with an edge last weekend, and Harbaugh hopes to see that again against the Mustangs.

“We want to start fast and play an entire 60 minutes,” he affirmed. “I like the way our team approached last week. They had an edge to them and I want to see that again this week.”