Mark Dantonio tapped out of the Michigan-Michigan State war of words on Tuesday, noting “I’m going to let God take care of my battles.”

That’s a good move. Clearly, his football team isn’t up to the task.

The MSU head coach and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had been hammering away at each other’s programs following the Wolverines’ 21-7 smack-down of the Spartans on Saturday. Harbaugh called Gang Green “bush league” for its late-arriving pre-game walk over and through Michigan players who were warming up.

Harbaugh pointed out he’d been told a smiling Dantonio marched five yards behind the wall of Spartans, on their way to more yardage than they’d gain once the actual contest began (94).

Dantonio called “BS,” telling everyone to check their cameras. Everyone did. There was Dantonio, smirking, behind MSU’s most effective attack of the afternoon.