Michigan’s defense turned in a performance for the ages on Saturday against Michigan State, holding the Spartans to just 94 total yards, their third lowest mark in a single game in school history.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke on the Inside Michigan Football radio show at the Pizza House in Ann Arbor this evening, and the defense's performance was the main thing he focused on.

“The defense turned in a performance for the ages,” he said. “Our game ball went to the entire group — they were that deserving.

“We had talked about the game a lot leading up to it — it was a big game, always has been and always will be.

“There’s no better coach I’ve ever coached with than Don Brown. He’s one of the all-time great football coaches in the history of the game — that’s how much respect I have for him.

“The adjustments he makes in-game give him that ‘it factor’ — everything he touches turns to gold. I feel lucky to have him, and players who play for him are lucky. I have the utmost respect and gratitude that Don Brown is a Michigan Wolverine.”

Harbaugh had similar praise for fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, who has emerged over the last two years as one of the best defensive players in the country, and one of the vocal and emotional leaders of the whole football program.

“Chase is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached,” Harbaugh laughed. “He has a high motor and plays so hard, and then finds another rung to jump up to.

“He plays with great passion and emotion, and will be playing this game for a long time. We’re lucky he’s wearing the winged helmet and the Maize and Blue.

“Chase just plays the game the way it should be played. I look at him and think ‘football player.’ He looks in the mirror and is happy with what he sees.”

As a result of Winovich’s (and many others) outstanding leadership and hardworking mentality, Harbaugh said this team is shaping up to be one of those special clubs you’ll always remember.

“They’re forming into one of those teams you love to be on, and reminds you of the ones you were on in little league, high school and the pros,” Harbaugh explained. “Our guys love each other’s company, evidenced by how they talk about each other. They lift each other up and don’t talk bad about one another.

“If someone is getting credit, they pass it onto their teammates. [Senior running back] Karan [Higdon] does it with how he talks about the offensive line. It’s just a ball team, and there’s nothing better than being on a ball team.”

Although he’s new to the ‘ball team,’ junior quarterback Shea Patterson has assimilated incredibly well with his new teammates and program.

He has emerged as one of the best leaders on the club, but has mainly let his play on the field do the talking.

“I have great respect for Shea because when the pressure is on, he embraces it and turns up his play,” Harbaugh noted. “You can see by how he reacts to things that he wants the ball in his hands.

“On the critical fourth-and-two late in the game, Shea pulled it and ran for 13 yards — that’s someone who wants the ball in his hands. He has that winning factor, and everybody respects players like that.”

What most people at both Michigan and around the country didn’t respect was the stunt MSU’s players tried to pull before the game. They intentionally ran into Wolverine athletes who were stretching on the field, while attempting to do their weekly pregame walkthrough.

MSU head coach Mark Dantonio was spotted with a (rare) smile while walking behind them, despite calling the statement B.S.

“There is a conflict in the explanations and it should be investigated,” Harbaugh admitted. “I look forward to the outcome of that. To have [junior linebacker] Devin Bush Jr. portrayed as doing something wrong … we don’t have that feeling at all.

“We thought our players handled it as well as they possibly could have, considering the situation they were in. I’m glad something unfortunate didn’t occur, because it could have. Bush should in no way be portrayed as having any fault in the matter.”