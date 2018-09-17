Junior safety Josh Mettelus’ interception and return for touchdown just before the half that changed the game. SMU was driving and was probably going to at least get a field goal to cut the score to 14-10, but Metellus had other ideas.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was happy with Saturday’s win, and he brought up one big play in particular Monday night during his Inside Michigan Football radio show …

“We’ve been playing 139 years at Michigan, and I’ll be there were not too many plays like that interception right before the half … we were all watching Josh, looking at the clock,” Harbaugh said of the pick that made it 21-7. “It was a great effort by Mike Dwumfour blocking, Noah Furbush, Aidan Hutchinson. One or two others gave tremendous effort and blocked legally. He got the ball in the end zone as time was expiring. You see it in basketball a lot, a buzzer beater; you don’t see it in football as much. That was fantastic.

“It felt so good. Just a great feeling of success. To see so many people involved … Josh finished the play, and to get seven points on the board, what a turnaround that was. SMU was going to get the ball second half, two-minute drive together, first down penalty … the opportunity to at least get a field goal. That was a 10-point swing maybe right there. That was really good for the Maize and Blue.”



Other notes:

• Harbaugh said junior Shea Patterson’s improvement at the six-month mark has been incredible. He’s developing great chemistry with sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones.

“Very good and getting better each week,” Harbaugh said. “You can see it in practice and in the games. Both players, Shea is doing so many good things starting with accuracy, seeing the field, getting the ball to playmakers, making plays himself running the offense.

“Six months' time on task … it’s been fast. The receivers are helping a lot. Donovan creating space and catching the ball, our others receivers have done a fine find job catching the ball … tight ends as well. The offensive line is getting better and better, providing more protection.”

Practice makes perfect, he said, and they’ve been getting after it.

“Game reps are very valuable, but football is a real muscle memory type of game. You get better by playing, and it’s a sport that’s mainly practiced,” Harbaugh said. … “ There’s a lot to be said for scrimmaging, too. Never underestimate practice. It’s the lifeblood of a football player.”

• Peoples-Jones has continued to improve weekly, Harbaugh said.

“Donovan did start as a freshman, which is not an easy task by any stretch,” he said. “Expectations were really high for DPJ when he came here, and he has not disappointed one bit. He’s just a fabulous, fabulous player and better person than player. I don’t throw that around lightly or loosely.

“DPJ is a fantastic young man, and Dr. Jones his dad, Roz his mom are fantastic people … he’s a winner and a champ all the way. It’s great to see him having even more and more success and growing as a football player.”

• Harbaugh admonished a cheap shot on Tru Wilson on a play on which Peoples-Jones scored.

“It’s a play I think people would get ejected for, but he bounced back up,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a resilient guy, continued to play tough and wasn’t intimidated whatsoever. I feel good about Tru. Really good.”