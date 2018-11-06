Michigan plays at Rutgers on Saturday at 3:30. Lon Horwedel

Longtime sports host/analyst Dan Patrick joins the Harbaughs on this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss several topics, including the Wolverines' current team and sporting memories from yesteryear.

Jim Harbaugh, on the way his team has been playing lately:

"Everyone at every position is doing their jobs. We don't care who makes the big plays, and the players are so confident in each other. The coaches are working hard to put together a great game plan each week, and they're putting the players in the best possible position to have success — the guys appreciate that. "I love the way we talk about each other. The offensive line is always quick to praise [senior running back] Karan Higdon, and vice versa. They care about each other and believe in one another."

Jim Harbaugh, on not looking ahead:

"It's never a good idea to think past an opponent. A playoff mentality has to take the 'one game at a time' approach. Rutgers has become a competitive team too — they had Indiana and Northwestern on the ropes. "Our philosophy is to make today's practices and meetings great. You have to be mindful of what's important now — you shouldn't have your mind full of 20 different things."

Jim Harbaugh, discussing Dan Patrick:

"Guys like me in their 50s can really relate to Dan Patrick. You'd want to watch SportsCenter with Dan Patrick twice a day in the late '80s and early '90s. "Dan has stood the test of time, so congratulations to him on a great career."

Dan Patrick, on hosting his 'Sports Jeopardy' TV show:

"I would like to think I know about 75 percent of the answers to the questions we ask, but we have people on who know about 90 percent of them. To be able to do it with the lights on you is pretty daunting, but our contestants are really good."

Dan Patrick:

"Growing up, the Ohio State/Michigan game would either made or break my entire football season. Michigan quarterbacks made me cry so many times when they'd beat OSU. I remember Rick Leach doing so."

Jim Harbaugh, on signing with Michigan out of high school: