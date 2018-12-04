Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Jack Harbaugh won the FCS national championship with Western Kentucky in 2002. AP Images

Jim Harbaugh missed this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast due to recruiting trips, so the Harbaugh podcast recorded live from Jack's basement. He and his wife, Jackie, discussed several topics, including the bowl matchup with Florida, the pictures on his basement wall and much more. We have the highlights below:

Jack Harbaugh, on Michigan's matchup with Florida in the Peach Bowl:

"There are players and coaches all over the country clawing to be in a bowl like this, and Michigan has been in these types of bowls on several occasions over the last few years. "Some fans are still finding fault with that and I find that difficult to handle, but we'll be going and hopefully they'll join us."

Jack Harbaugh, on the College Football Playoff format:

"I don't understand why they don't expand from four teams to eight, 12 or even 16. We're so hung up on four. "The perception is that your season hasn't necessarily been successful if you're not in the bowl championship series, so there is a tremendous argument for expansion."

Jack Harbaugh, on Jim McElwain taking the CMU job:

"I can't tell you how happy I am for Jim and his family. He'll put a fantastic staff there. "Look out, Mid-American Conference, because Jim will do an incredible job there."

Jack Harbaugh, on the newest picture on his basement wall:

"We just put this picture up of Jacob, our four-week old great grandson, with [his father] Jay holding him. "It was taken at Jim's house, and has Jim, [Jim's son] Johnny and myself in the picture. I'm not sure where [Jim's five-year old son] Jack was though."

Jackie Harbaugh, on the connection football builds:

"Football players at every place we've been have built a real camaraderie with each other that has followed them throughout the years. When they come back for events down the road, they don't just come back with one or two others — they all come back. "They stay together and stay connected, and help one another whenever needed. I don't know if that happens as much in other sports."



