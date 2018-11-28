Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner (center) coached at Ohio State from 2012-16. Per Kjeldsen

Jim and Jack Harbaugh briefly looked back at the Ohio State loss on yesterday's 'Attack Each day' podcast, while the former insisted the team will 'get win No. 11' in the bowl game. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on the OSU game:

"Ohio State was the better team, and played better. Things don't always go your way in life, and sometimes it tests you. "The strong survive, and it seems like 'things not going your way' usually keeps happening to the weak. Our players played a great season and the coaches coached a great season. We'll get them all back and get win No. 11."

Jim Harbaugh, on what the team's next steps are:

"We'll work out this week, and those who played all year will start getting their bodies feeling better. We'll find out Sunday what bowl we're in, and then we'll have some opportunity practices for the young guys. "We'll have our Bust Banquet on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Crisler Arena, and we'll start with our bowl practices the following Tuesday."

Jim Harbaugh, on Rashan Gary:

"We're all thrilled and happy for Rashan's career at Michigan, and what's going to come. He's one of us, and a great guy and a great football player. "When you know your players are great guys, it keeps you immune to all the haters out there."

Jack Harbaugh, on who makes the best coaches:

"The ones who make the best coaches are those who have a wide vision. They're not locked in only to what they do, but can tell you what's going on around them. They view the game through a different set of eyes."

Jack Harbaugh:

"Back in the day when I started coaching, we didn't have film. You just went with what you remember seeing in practice. "Then they invented a celluloid, and they would go out and process it and bring it back to you. We leaned on film as a crutch, and didn't coach as much sometimes until we actually saw the film afterward."

Jack Harbaugh, on what his experience was like on Saturday: