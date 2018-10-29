Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t doing much talking Monday. It was one of those days.

On the injury front, he wouldn't comment on statuses of fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty (leg), redshirt freshman receiver Tarik Black (foot) or junior defensive end Rashan Gary (for the record, we expect Bushell-Beatty to start, Black to play more and Gary to remain ‘questionable’ throughout the week).



He never has a problem talking about Chase Winovich, however. The fifth-year senior defensive end is playing himself into a high NFL Draft Pick, and he’s not holding back as one of the unequivocal leaders of the 2018-19 Wolverines.

Winovich has notched 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Teams have started running away from him, but he's made an impact with quarterback hurries, etc. regardless.

“He sure has been having an impressive season. All ways a defensive end can affect the game, he’s found ways to do that whether it’s getting pressure on a quarterback, tackling, playing form the back side to the front side, hustle to plays constantly, tipped balls. Sideline to sideline. Every way a defensive end can affect the game.

"He is definitely a great example and always has been. the greatest is what he does as an example playing football on the field. He does everything at such an intense level, hard working level, and he’s gung-ho too as he’s doing it, which seems to be a rarer trait in individuals these days. Sometimes younger people are thinking it’s more cool to approach as too cool for school as compared to gung-ho. Chase is a throwback in my mind, which I have great respect for.”

He’d have fit really well on Harbaugh’s 1985 squad, for example. There were great players on that team, but they were happier for their teammates than themselves after big plays, a trait Winovich has always shown.

Harbaugh also praised the offensive line and senior running back Karan Higdon for the improvement in the running game. The Wolverines held the ball for over 12 minutes in their last win, a 21-7 drubbing of Michigan State, and a lot of factors played into it, Harbaugh said.

“Improvement in sustaining blocks, getting on the right guy … less mental error in our blocking assignments, patience by our team and trusting the run and going back to the run, constantly having that as a weapon in our attack,” he said. “Karan deserves a lot of credit. He’s gotten tough yards, yards after contact, more than what the play is blocked for. Karan has also shown a real penchant for the big play. He can break out of a pile of players as good as anybody. Knowing that’s always a possibility is a huge factor in staying with the run like we do.”

Higdon, of course, is the catalyst.

“He’s a very mature guy, which helps as a football player. Very goal oriented,” Harbaugh continued. “I think that’s a very mature trait. He understands the benefit of hard work, has been a very good example for the entire team as a leader and has played tough in practices and in games, which is also something I think other people rally around.”

Higdon has racked up 831 yards already this season and is well on his way to becoming U-M’s first 1,000-yard back since Fitz Toussaint. U-M is wearing teams out in the fourth quarter and controlling the time of possession.

“I think it’s a team product when the defense is really good and the offense is good at making first downs, moving the football and scoring points, and special teams is doing their job creating field position,” Harbaugh said. “I look at that as a team statistic.”

One they hope to dominate in November, too … the month when champions are made.