Others have stepped up in Gary’s absence. Junior pass rusher Josh Uche notched two sacks and has been on fire lately.

For one, he’s pleased with his defense. Though junior end Rashan Gary “made progress” and practiced last week, Harbaugh said, “he didn't feel like he could play in the game, so the decision was made not to play in the game.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his piece on the Michigan State pregame shenanigans. He also talked on a number of other topics.

“Josh Uche is playing really good ball, really coming off the edge with both speed and power, impacting the games. He's doing a great job,” Harbaugh said. “Guys are stepping up and guys are making plays defensively. Josh, Kwity Paye, Chase Winovich continues a great year that he's having. He was relentless in the ballgame.



“The secondary was lights out. I could mention everybody on the defense. It was a great performance.”

They still have areas in which they can improve, Harbaugh said.

“We’re still trying to build. As we said, there's a long way to go,” he said. “There were some incredible things that came out of this game … the defense holding the opponent to under 100 yards, the third down production by our defense (0-for-12), getting off the field. We had another game with 11 punts in it. I think its one of the lowest totals of the year.

“There are a lot of statistics in that way, as I said right after the game. It was a dream game as far as statistics. I thought our guys played really, really good. Of course, we're always going to strive to play even better.”

Not to take away anything from the defense, he noted MSU had some injuries, starting with quarterback Brian Lewerke.

“Lewerke, who I really think is a heck of a good quarterback, to my eye with no evidence or MRIs or anything, I don't think his shoulder is right,” Harbaugh said. “He's throwing like somebody who has a torn labrum, just doesn't have the pop on it. That was another factor in the game. But I think we can still keep going and keep improving as a team.”

He likes where the entire group is right now on both sides of the ball.

“I've been saying that for a long time. It's a real joy to coach these guys,” he said. “They enjoy practice and enjoy each other's company. You see that every day. It's a great group to be around, as much as I've enjoyed a group of ballplayers. They play hard, they play smart and they're good. It's a tough team. Back to work.

“The best teams are those from the neighborhood. The guys from the neighborhood, friends, are what this team reminds me of; those kinds of great teams you were on whether it was high school, grade school or college or pro. They're for each other; they're happy for each other's success.

“For me, for what I noticed, is how they talk about each other. Rarely do they take on the credit for something. When somebody tries to give it to them, they disperse it to a teammate. It's genuine. They are happy for the other guy's success. So many good things.”

NOTES

• Fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty said he was ‘fine’ after the game and was walking and celebrating with his team on the field after suffering an apparent leg injury late in the 21-7 win over MSU. Harbaugh wouldn’t talk about the injury Monday, noting he wouldn't see him until later in the day.

• Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler has “come a long way,” Harbaugh said. He was the lead blocker on fullback Ben Mason’s touchdown run, taking down two tacklers.

“He’s really turned into a fine fullback. He's continued his stellar play on special teams and contributing a lot to the offense,” Harbaugh said. “He has a thorough understanding of everything that we're doing schematically. He's got a lot of talent. He can block, he can catch; he can adjust to defenders on the move. He’s been really good.”