Michigan had several players excel in a 49-3 win over Western Michigan Saturday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about many of them in his Monday press conference.

“Ben played the best of all the linemen. It was close between who was our offensive player of the game between Ben and Shea,” Harbaugh said. “We gave the nod to the offensive lineman, had 300 yards rushing plus and was good in pass protection. He was the outstanding member of that group.”



Junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp is now up to 295 pounds, having added 25 in the offseason. He played extremely well on the interior line.

“Just really strong,” Harbaugh said. “He’s playing really strong right now, a very dedicated guy and player. We have no hesitation starting Carlo and playing him a lot. He’s coming into his own and physically, the strength is showing up.”

Fifth-year senior Noah Furbush, meanwhile, excelled on the edge.

“He’s a very dedicated player. He’s got all the attributes,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got size and speed, is really smart. He’s got everything you want as a football player.”

Harbaugh said Furbush could play in the NFL, but he’s already decided he wants to go into the military and fly after his Michigan career is over.

Young Offensive Tackles Show Well

Michigan’s second-string offensive line played very well in the win over WMU, led by left tackle Jalen Mayfield and right tackle James Hudson. Hudson, a redshirt frosh, was dominant at times.

“It was good to see him play good in the game, have that real focus and intensity,” Harbaugh said. “I really believe he’ll be a fantastic football player. The next step is doing it in practice as well, having that same mentality in practice … things you see in young players where they keep their mental focus, not get tired, really grind. We saw it in the game, so we know it’s there. The athleticism is there.

“Jalen Mayfield has really got everything that you’re looking for. Just time on task, practice are really important for him, as well.”

Both are pushing the starters, Harbaugh acknowledged.

“They’re in the ball park, so that bodes well for us. We want depth there, and the best player at that position … time will tell," he said. "I’m very pleased with Jon Runyan and Juwann Bushell-Beatty. Mike Onwenu has made a lot of strides in his junior year now.”

Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz continues to improve, too.

“He’s moving well, continuing to learn all the nuances of playing the center position. He’s well ahead of the curve as far as a young player,” Harbaugh said. “Ever since he’s been here playing, he started as a true freshman. Now he’s continuing his growth, on track to being an outstanding player.”

Quarterback, Running Back Depth Charts Coming Into Focus

Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey has passed up redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters on the depth chart. He threw a touchdown pass and led the Wolverines down the field for a quick score.

“I felt Dylan did a really good job, with the exception of taking a sack on the same type of play Shea did the week before,” Harbaugh said “That’s a play where the ball needs to come out and not take a sack. We would like to have learned from that.

“But he was really good. The decision was based on going into the Notre Dame game, Brandon had something he was working through, but he was good this week. Dylan had a good week of practice and stayed at that No. 2 QB this week.”

Former walk-on Tru Wilson has earned a scholarship and is solidly Michigan’s No. 3 back. Wilson had 54 yards rushing Saturday and pass blocked extremely well.

“It was right around early spring ball where he was just getting better and better and running well, physically running good through arm tackles,” Harbaugh said. “That progressed. I thought his vision got a lot better in training camp.

“He’s not running into the thick of the defender anymore. He’s able to see the hole, go for the soft shoulder of a defender rather than try to take him right down the middle. His pass protection is very good … he’s a team favorite.”

Injury Report

Defensive linemen Lawrence Marshall and Aubrey Solomon are out for some time.

“I can’t really put a time on it,” Harbaugh said. “We’re really getting into the category of questionable, week to week.”

Sophomore receiver Tarik Black is in a boot.

“There’s not a timetable. As you know right now he did have surgery on his foot. Everything is rehab right now and healing,” Harbaugh said.