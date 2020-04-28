Michigan Wolverines linebacker Khaleke Hudson went to the Washington Redskins in the fifth round. Here's reaction from around the country.

NBCNEWS.com: "Since taking over as head coach, Ron Rivera has added a bunch of players that are extremely versatile. Signing players that have the ability to play multiple positions was a theme that surrounded Washington in free agency, and it seems to have carried over to the draft.



"Hudson's role at Michigan required him to be all over the field. With the ability to play multiple positions, the Redskins might have found themselves an impactful defender in the fifth round."

The Washington Post: "The 22-year-old Hudson is undersized for a linebacker at 5-11 and 224 pounds, but he played safety as well. Hudson said he believes he can play linebacker or deep safety in the NFL, and he backs up those words with speed: He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. Hudson could help in coverage as well as on special teams, where he showed a knack for blocking punts in college."

RedskinsWire, USATODAY.com: "Hudson will be a great addition to the roster, as he presents a solid player who can play at both the OLB and safety position when asked to do so.

"The Redskins were in need of an OLB prospect coming into the draft, and one of their other lesser needs was at safety as well. In a single pick, Washington got a positionless defender who can roam the middle of the field and act as a run-stopper in the second level as well.

"With Sean Davis added at FS in free agency, the Redskins obviously wanted to add a bit of depth to their secondary and have a nice piece that they can mold going forward.

"Something to note with Hudson is his proficiency on special teams as well, where he blocked five punts at Michigan in college.

"One trend we’ve seen in the Redskins’ strategy this offseason is building for depth, and makings sure that they are covered if any one player goes down with an injury. Husdon continues that line of thinking."

ESPN.com, John Keim: "Ron Rivera stressed position versatility and that's what Hudson, a team captain for the Wolverines last fall, offers. He played a hybrid role at Michigan, aligning deep at safety or in the box as a linebacker. The key here will be whether he can do that at an NFL level. He's not super fast for a safety (4.56-second 40) but that would be good speed closer to the line.

"However at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, he is small for a linebacker, though he would play in sub-packages. Hudson recorded 12 sacks and 15 pass breakups in three seasons as a starter. He also blocked five punts. Washington doesn't have anyone in this role, but it does have a former safety turned linebacker in Josh Harvey-Clemons, whom the Redskins had hoped would help in coverage. Hudson's arrival could make it tough on a player such as Harvey-Clemons."

CBSSports.com, Jordan Dajani: "While the Redskins' front seven is very solid, it's more the front four that is actually scary. The Redskins are switching from a base 3-4 defense to a 4-3, which means some linebackers are now defensive ends, and which players start at outside linebacker remains to be determined. I like the Khaleke Hudson pick out of Michigan -- I truly do. It's always nice to have one of those hybrid players looming around the second level, but a 5-foot-11, 224 pound player is not exactly a starting outside linebacker.

"The Redskins have some interesting pieces at linebacker, but it's anyone's guess where they are going to play ... with the Redskins switching to a 4-3, Rivera could have targeted a true 4-3 outside linebacker somewhere in the draft."