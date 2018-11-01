Ahead of Michigan’s game of the season, here’s a look inside the numbers for the Wolverines’ special teams, thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus.

- Redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart has been the sixth best punter in college football, per his PFF grade of 84.9. Hart has the ninth-highest yards per attempt in the country at 49.6 yards. However, of the top punters, his return percentage of 46.4 is higher than most. Hart has a hang time of 3.99 seconds per punt.