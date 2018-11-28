Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

With the regular season over for Michigan, it’s a perfect time to look at how some of the Wolverines best players performed this season.





Starting with junior quarterback Shea Patterson, here’s a deeper look inside his Pro Football Focus numbers this season:





Patterson was the highest graded regular player and his offensive grade trailed only backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (91.7 in 47 snaps). In 771 snaps, Patterson had a PFF grade of 89.1 His passing grade of 88.6 was ninth best amongst quarterbacks with a minimum of 250 dropbacks and best amongst Big Ten quarterbacks. His overall offensive grade ranked 13th amongst quarterbacks with at least 250 dropbacks.