Michigan Wolverines Football: Inside Shea Patterson's Season Numbers
With the regular season over for Michigan, it’s a perfect time to look at how some of the Wolverines best players performed this season.
Starting with junior quarterback Shea Patterson, here’s a deeper look inside his Pro Football Focus numbers this season:
Patterson was the highest graded regular player and his offensive grade trailed only backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (91.7 in 47 snaps). In 771 snaps, Patterson had a PFF grade of 89.1 His passing grade of 88.6 was ninth best amongst quarterbacks with a minimum of 250 dropbacks and best amongst Big Ten quarterbacks. His overall offensive grade ranked 13th amongst quarterbacks with at least 250 dropbacks.
