{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 09:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football: Inside the Defense's PFF Numbers

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Fifth year senior Chase Winovich leads Michigan in many PFF categories.
AP Images
With Michigan on a bye week, using our partnership with Pro Football Focus, we dove into the numbers through eight games of Michigan’s defense.

- There’s certainly no surprise who Michigan’s highest-graded players according to PFF are. Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich has Michigan’s highest PFF grade at 85.1 and junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. right behind him at 83.4.

