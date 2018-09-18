The pivotal point of Michigan’s 45-20 win vs. SMU was with less than four minutes left in the second quarter.

The score was tied, 7-7, and on fourth-and-one at midfield, junior running back Chris Evans received a handoff on an inside dive that was stuffed right at the marker. Live, it appeared that Evans may have been the thinnest hair short, with the Big Ten Network booth of Kevin Kugler and Matt Millen exclaiming the same. If Evans had been shy of the first down, the Wolverines—a 36-point favorite—would have been in a precarious position. The Mustangs would have been only 50 yards away from a 14-7 advantage and then could have extended that lead to open the second half. The potential of an embarrassing upset would have loomed large, and the pressure would have quickly tightened around the Wolverines' collars.

Instead, a questionable spot went in Michigan’s favor (for once), and the officials placed the ball right at the marker. U-M was granted the first down and still remained in control.

And that’s when Jim Harbaugh and his staff took control and opened up the playbook.